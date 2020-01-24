Meetings
19:18 Laurel Park Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 83
4/1
2
(2)
Mia Gift42
48-8OR: 90
3/1
3
(3)
58-11OR: 83BF
7/4
4
(4)
58-8OR: 82D
9/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 84
7/2
6
(6)
58-8OR: 84
20/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Ten Oaks Miss20
48-11OR: 83
T: Carlos MancillaJ: Weston Hamilton
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Jumping Michelle (7/4), Mia Gift (3/1), Ten Oaks Miss (3/1), Pearl Gem (7/2), Risaalaat (4/1), Liz's Smile (9/1), Sipping Champagne (20/1)
