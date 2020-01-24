Meetings

15:35 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Pertemps Network Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 129y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£4,874.002nd£1,431.003rd£716.004th£358.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 23.1sOff time:15:40:21
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Stream Ladyb,t41
711-12OR: 105D
12/1
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Returned from wind surgery with a 20L third in a 3m1f handicap chase at Hereford (soft) last month. Races off a 1lb lower mark here and is an interesting runner in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Sammylout15
711-10OR: 103C
9/2
T: G McPhersonJ: Thomas Bellamy

Unseated rider having collided with a rival on chase debut at Catterick (3m1f, soft) earlier this month. Interesting to see how he performs on this occasion.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Fizzlestix11
811-5OR: 98BFD
10/1
T: C GordonJ: J E Moore

Handicap hurdle winner in March 2018 but has struggled in three starts this campaign including when pulled up having been sent off favourite at Lingfield (2m7f, heavy) recently. Others make more appeal on debut over fences.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Mr Washingtonp1,t24
711-3OR: 96D
14/1
T: David DennisJ: David Bass

Point-to-point winner was placed off this mark at Warwick (2m5f, heavy) last month. Cheekpieces tried for the first time on chase debut following a disappointing effort over this trip at Uttoxeter (heavy) last time out.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Hurricane Arcadioh50
611-2OR: 95
11/2
T: M BlakeJ: H Cobden

Six race maiden ran well when finishing third in a handicap chase over 2m4f at Wincanton (good) early last month. Good jockey booked to ride and market support would be notable stepping up in distance.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Furius De Cierguest140
511-2OR: 100
40/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: R T Dunne

Pulled up in first time cheekpieces (absent here) at Southwell last month and is probably best watched with a tongue tie tried for the first time on debut over fences.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Robyndzonep,t43
611-0OR: 93D
9/2
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Ten race maiden ran well to finish 8½L third in a novices' handicap event over 2m7f on chase debut at Taunton (soft) last month and is one for the shortlist racing off the same mark in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Silent Encorep,t35
810-12OR: 91
14/1
T: B I CaseJ: C Gethings

19 race maiden finished a well beaten fourth of five over 3m at Uttoxeter (heavy) last time out. Probably best watched on this occasion.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Mr Palmtreep,t60
710-8OR: 87
9/1
T: R DickinJ: Tabitha Worsley (5)

Ten race maiden finished a good 5L second in a novices' handicap chase over 3m at Ludlow (soft) in November. Given a short break since and market support would be notable.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Max Dynamoh669
1010-1OR: 80
8/1
T: Mrs E BishopJ: Jamie Bargary

Ended his time with previous yard by finishing 5½L third in a 3m1f handicap hurdle on good-to-soft going here in March 2018. Worth a check in the market on stable and chase debut following a lengthy absence.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Calypso Jackp119
710-0OR: 78
50/1
T: Mrs L C JewellJ: L Treadwell

Maiden after four starts and was beaten 72L in a novice hurdle over an extended 2m4f at Plumpton (soft) earlier this month. Racing from out of the weights on his handicap and chase debut in this event.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
Tommy The Rascalp35
1010-0OR: 78C
12/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Ross Chapman

Decent effort in finishing third over an extended 3m4f at Plumpton (soft) on his penultimate start. Struggled at Uttoxeter (3m, heavy) subsequently and is racing from out of the weights as he seeks first victory in over three years.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Deewhyt19
710-0OR: 74
100/1
T: Mrs L C JewellJ: P K Donovan (7)

Failed to beat a rival home in three completed starts over hurdles to date most recently when beaten 94L over an extended 2m4f at Plumpton (soft) earlier this month. Racing from out of the weights on handicap and chase debut.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Itsamanslife611-812/1
T: Katy PriceJ: Benjamin Poste

Betting

Forecast

Robyndzone (9/2), Sammylou (9/2), Hurricane Arcadio (11/2), Max Dynamo (8/1), Mr Palmtree (9/1), Fizzlestix (10/1), Stream Lady (12/1), Tommy The Rascal (12/1), Silent Encore (14/1), Mr Washington (14/1), Furius De Ciergues (40/1), Calypso Jack (50/1), Deewhy (100/1)

Verdict

ROBYNDZONE has been running well in defeat of late and he can record a first victory over fences by taking this big field novices' handicap chase. Second place can go the way of Mr Palmtree who has a good jockey booked for this contest while third place can go to top weight Stream Lady who finished a decent third on her most recent start.
  1. Robyndzone
  2. Mr Palmtree
  3. Stream Lady

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby