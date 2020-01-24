15:35 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020
Returned from wind surgery with a 20L third in a 3m1f handicap chase at Hereford (soft) last month. Races off a 1lb lower mark here and is an interesting runner in this contest.
Unseated rider having collided with a rival on chase debut at Catterick (3m1f, soft) earlier this month. Interesting to see how he performs on this occasion.
Handicap hurdle winner in March 2018 but has struggled in three starts this campaign including when pulled up having been sent off favourite at Lingfield (2m7f, heavy) recently. Others make more appeal on debut over fences.
Point-to-point winner was placed off this mark at Warwick (2m5f, heavy) last month. Cheekpieces tried for the first time on chase debut following a disappointing effort over this trip at Uttoxeter (heavy) last time out.
Six race maiden ran well when finishing third in a handicap chase over 2m4f at Wincanton (good) early last month. Good jockey booked to ride and market support would be notable stepping up in distance.
Pulled up in first time cheekpieces (absent here) at Southwell last month and is probably best watched with a tongue tie tried for the first time on debut over fences.
Ten race maiden ran well to finish 8½L third in a novices' handicap event over 2m7f on chase debut at Taunton (soft) last month and is one for the shortlist racing off the same mark in this contest.
19 race maiden finished a well beaten fourth of five over 3m at Uttoxeter (heavy) last time out. Probably best watched on this occasion.
Ten race maiden finished a good 5L second in a novices' handicap chase over 3m at Ludlow (soft) in November. Given a short break since and market support would be notable.
Ended his time with previous yard by finishing 5½L third in a 3m1f handicap hurdle on good-to-soft going here in March 2018. Worth a check in the market on stable and chase debut following a lengthy absence.
Maiden after four starts and was beaten 72L in a novice hurdle over an extended 2m4f at Plumpton (soft) earlier this month. Racing from out of the weights on his handicap and chase debut in this event.
Decent effort in finishing third over an extended 3m4f at Plumpton (soft) on his penultimate start. Struggled at Uttoxeter (3m, heavy) subsequently and is racing from out of the weights as he seeks first victory in over three years.
Failed to beat a rival home in three completed starts over hurdles to date most recently when beaten 94L over an extended 2m4f at Plumpton (soft) earlier this month. Racing from out of the weights on handicap and chase debut.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Itsamanslife
|6
|11-8
|12/1
|T: Katy PriceJ: Benjamin Poste
Betting
Forecast
Robyndzone (9/2), Sammylou (9/2), Hurricane Arcadio (11/2), Max Dynamo (8/1), Mr Palmtree (9/1), Fizzlestix (10/1), Stream Lady (12/1), Tommy The Rascal (12/1), Silent Encore (14/1), Mr Washington (14/1), Furius De Ciergues (40/1), Calypso Jack (50/1), Deewhy (100/1)
Verdict
- Robyndzone
- Mr Palmtree
- Stream Lady
