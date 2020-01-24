14:35 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020
Has run well on both starts since winning by 4L in a conditions hurdle at Navan (2m6f, good) in September including when 2L second in a Listed novice race at Cork (3m, soft-to-heavy) in early November. Strong claims on handicap debut.
Making his debut for this stable when beaten 11½L into seventh in a handicap hurdle over 3m at Cheltenham (soft) at the start of this month. Tongue tie worn for the first time that day is retained.
Made a winning debut for this stable when triumphant over 3m at Cheltenham (soft) last month. Every chance when falling at the last over the same C&D subsequently and is a leading contender off a mark 13lb higher than for his latest success.
Raced over fences last season and was returning from a short break when finishing a well beaten tenth on his hurdling return at Warwick (3m1f, soft) recently. More needed as he seeks a first success in handicap company.
Beaten 14½L when finishing sixth in a 3m handicap hurdle at Newbury (good-to-soft) in November 2018. Absent since and others make more appeal at present.
Ran well to finish 4L fifth in a big field 3m handicap hurdle at Newbury (good-to-soft) at the end of November. Represents a top stable and is an interesting contender in this race.
Off the mark at the third time of asking under Rules when winning by 1L in a novice race over an extended 2m4f at Plumpton (good-to-soft) just over a year ago. Tongue tie tried for the first time on handicap debut and first start since wind surgery.
Finished a decent fourth in a 3m maiden hurdle at Cork (soft) earlier this month. Worth a check in the market racing off a mark 2lb higher than when third at Cheltenham (2m5f, soft) in November.
Dual hurdles winner but struggled over an extended 2m7f at Sandown (heavy) when making his seasonal debut last month. Others appear to hold stronger claims in this event.
Fair ninth in a handicap hurdle over 3m at Cheltenham (soft) at the start of this month. Looks the stable pick on jockey bookings and is a notable runner having taken this race off a 1lb higher mark 12 months ago.
In good form since having wind surgery in September and completed a double when winning over an extended 2m4f at Newbury (soft) at the end of last month. Strong claims stepping up in distance despite a 5lb rise in the weights.
Well beaten in all three starts this campaign most recently when 33L last of 11 at Cheltenham (3m, soft) last month. Others make more appeal at present.
Twice a winner over hurdles last spring but has struggled in each of his last two starts including when pulled up in first time blinkers (retained) over 2m5f at Kmepton (soft) last month.
Returned to form with a 1L victory in a handicap hurdle over 3m at Taunton (soft) at the end of last month. Interesting to see how he fares off this 7lb higher mark.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|Not Many Left
|6
|11-7
|9/2
|T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power
Betting
Forecast
Phoenix Way (4/1), Doctor Duffy (11/2), Dorking Boy (6/1), Anytime Will Do (7/1), Goodbye Dancer (7/1), Taj Badalandabad (8/1), Palmers Hill (10/1), Captain Tommy (14/1), Kansas City Chief (16/1), White Moon (20/1), Who's My Jockey (20/1), Printing Dollars (25/1), Shanwalla (33/1), Label Des Obeaux (33/1), Eur Gone West (33/1)
Verdict
- Goodbye Dancer
- Taj Badalandabad
- Dorking Boy
