14:35 Huntingdon Fri 24 January 2020

  • Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)
  • 3m 1f 10y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£12,512.002nd£3,696.003rd£1,848.004th£924.005th£462.006th£232.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 37.6sOff time:14:36:10
1
Doctor Duffyp82
711-12OR: 141D
11/2
T: C ByrnesJ: K J Brouder (3)

Has run well on both starts since winning by 4L in a conditions hurdle at Navan (2m6f, good) in September including when 2L second in a Listed novice race at Cork (3m, soft-to-heavy) in early November. Strong claims on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Who's My Jockeyt23
711-10OR: 139
20/1
T: Richard HobsonJ: Aidan Coleman

Making his debut for this stable when beaten 11½L into seventh in a handicap hurdle over 3m at Cheltenham (soft) at the start of this month. Tongue tie worn for the first time that day is retained.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Goodbye Dancert23
911-8OR: 137
7/1
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Made a winning debut for this stable when triumphant over 3m at Cheltenham (soft) last month. Every chance when falling at the last over the same C&D subsequently and is a leading contender off a mark 13lb higher than for his latest success.

Last RunWatch last race
4
White Moont13
811-8OR: 137
20/1
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Raced over fences last season and was returning from a short break when finishing a well beaten tenth on his hurdling return at Warwick (3m1f, soft) recently. More needed as he seeks a first success in handicap company.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Label Des Obeaux442
911-5OR: 134
33/1
T: A KingJ: Thomas Bellamy

Beaten 14½L when finishing sixth in a 3m handicap hurdle at Newbury (good-to-soft) in November 2018. Absent since and others make more appeal at present.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Anytime Will Do56
711-4OR: 133
7/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Ran well to finish 4L fifth in a big field 3m handicap hurdle at Newbury (good-to-soft) at the end of November. Represents a top stable and is an interesting contender in this race.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Phoenix Wayt1383
711-4OR: 133WS
4/1
T: H FryJ: B J Geraghty

Off the mark at the third time of asking under Rules when winning by 1L in a novice race over an extended 2m4f at Plumpton (good-to-soft) just over a year ago. Tongue tie tried for the first time on handicap debut and first start since wind surgery.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Shanwalla20
611-3OR: 132
33/1
T: P J GilliganJ: Jack G Gilligan (7)

Finished a decent fourth in a 3m maiden hurdle at Cork (soft) earlier this month. Worth a check in the market racing off a mark 2lb higher than when third at Cheltenham (2m5f, soft) in November.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Eur Gone Westh,t48
711-2OR: 131
33/1
T: D PipeJ: David Noonan

Dual hurdles winner but struggled over an extended 2m7f at Sandown (heavy) when making his seasonal debut last month. Others appear to hold stronger claims in this event.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Taj Badalandabadt,v23
1011-0OR: 129CD
8/1
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Fair ninth in a handicap hurdle over 3m at Cheltenham (soft) at the start of this month. Looks the stable pick on jockey bookings and is a notable runner having taken this race off a 1lb higher mark 12 months ago.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Dorking Boyh,t27
610-13OR: 128
6/1
T: Tom LaceyJ: Stan Sheppard

In good form since having wind surgery in September and completed a double when winning over an extended 2m4f at Newbury (soft) at the end of last month. Strong claims stepping up in distance despite a 5lb rise in the weights.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Printing Dollars42
710-13OR: 128
25/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Mr S Waley-Cohen (3)

Well beaten in all three starts this campaign most recently when 33L last of 11 at Cheltenham (3m, soft) last month. Others make more appeal at present.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Captain Tommyb29
610-12OR: 127
14/1
T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan

Twice a winner over hurdles last spring but has struggled in each of his last two starts including when pulled up in first time blinkers (retained) over 2m5f at Kmepton (soft) last month.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Kansas City Chief25
1110-9OR: 124D
16/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: R T Dunne

Returned to form with a 1L victory in a handicap hurdle over 3m at Taunton (soft) at the end of last month. Interesting to see how he fares off this 7lb higher mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
Palmers Hill432
711-4OR: 133
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Not Many Left611-79/2
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: R M Power

Betting

Forecast

Phoenix Way (4/1), Doctor Duffy (11/2), Dorking Boy (6/1), Anytime Will Do (7/1), Goodbye Dancer (7/1), Taj Badalandabad (8/1), Palmers Hill (10/1), Captain Tommy (14/1), Kansas City Chief (16/1), White Moon (20/1), Who's My Jockey (20/1), Printing Dollars (25/1), Shanwalla (33/1), Label Des Obeaux (33/1), Eur Gone West (33/1)

Verdict

GOODBYE DANCER has been in good form in recent times and he can put a fall last time out behind him to register a victory in this Pertemps qualifier. The selection impressed in winning his penultimate start and he can get the better of Taj Badalandabad who was victorious off a higher mark in this contest 12 months ago. Third place can go to Dorking Boy who is tackling this distance for the first time having won his two most recent starts.
  1. Goodbye Dancer
  2. Taj Badalandabad
  3. Dorking Boy

Video Replay

