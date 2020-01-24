Meetings

21:06 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$32,130.002nd$10,200.003rd$5,101.004th$3,570.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:12:19
1
(1)
Mrs. Maisel15
38-10OR: 81D
10/3
T: Teresa PompayJ: Luis Saez
2
(2)
Glory Dia20
38-8OR: 83
9/1
T: Amador SanchezJ: Hector Berrios
3
(3)
Min It To Win It37
38-8OR: 79D
2/1
T: Carlos DavidJ: Jose Ortiz
5
(5)
Norma's Love33
38-8OR: 78D
11/4
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Emisael Jaramillo
7
(7)
Reiterate202
38-8OR: 79D
11/2
T: Mark CasseJ: Paco Lopez
8
(8)
Ms Headley41
38-8OR: 82D
8/1
T: Mary EpplerJ: Edgard Zayas

Non-Runners

4
(4)
Grudge33
38-8OR: 80
T: John ServisJ: Jairo Rendon
6
(6)
Miss Lucy62
38-8OR: 87
T: Wesley WardJ: John Velazquez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Min It To Win It (2/1), Norma's Love (11/4), Mrs. Maisel (10/3), Miss Lucy (9/2), Reiterate (11/2), Ms Headley (8/1), Glory Dia (9/1), Grudge (12/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

