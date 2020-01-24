Meetings

20:34 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$15,750.002nd$4,999.003rd$2,500.004th$1,750.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:39:53
1
(1)
Worth Avenue42
68-9OR: 86
9/1
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Jose Alvarez
2
(2)
Arcelor22
68-9OR: 92BF
5/4
T: Gilberto ZerpaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
3
(3)
Viva Forever37
68-9OR: 93BFD
6/4
T: Peter WalderJ: Luis Saez
4
(4)
Final Flurry48
68-9OR: 95D
16/1
T: Kendall CondieJ: Cristian Torres (5)
5
(5)
Vicky Apple16
48-9OR: 87BF
10/1
T: Daniel HurtakJ: Miguel Vasquez
6
(6)
Tiz Possible Dear22
58-9OR: 84D
9/1
T: Bobby DibonaJ: Edgar Prado
7
(7)
Mary Lee And Me22
48-9OR: 73
40/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Santiago Gonzalez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Arcelor (5/4), Viva Forever (6/4), Tiz Possible Dear (9/1), Worth Avenue (9/1), Vicky Apple (10/1), Final Flurry (16/1), Mary Lee And Me (40/1)

