Meetings
19:34 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 80D
7/2
2
(2)
38-8OR: 79
16/1
3
(3)
38-8OR:
40/1
4
(4)
38-8OR:
10/11
6
(6)
38-8OR:
7/1
7
(7)
38-3OR:
25/1
8
(8)
38-8OR:
9/1
9
(9)
38-8OR:
5/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Souper Watson49
38-8OR: 83
T: Mark CasseJ: Jose Ortiz
10
(10)
Caribbean Gold
38-8OR: -
T: Jr Benjamin Perkins,J: Luis Saez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
R Man Joe (10/11), Caribbean Gold (3/1), Deckology (7/2), Souper Watson (7/2), Courage De Lion (5/1), Weatherford (7/1), Shaw (9/1), Sassy But Smart (16/1), Granny Bradley (25/1), Future Prince (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed