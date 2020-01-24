Meetings

19:34 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 5f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$27,089.002nd$8,600.003rd$4,300.004th$3,010.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:40:16
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Deckology36
38-8OR: 80D
7/2
T: R Hess JrJ: Edgar Prado
2
(2)
Sassy But Smart22
38-8OR: 79
16/1
T: Kendall CondieJ: Luca Panici
3
(3)
Future Prince
38-8OR:
40/1
T: Antonio CioffiJ: Santiago Gonzalez
4
(4)
R Man Joe
38-8OR:
10/11
T: Georgina BaxterJ: Nik Juarez
6
(6)
Weatherford
38-8OR:
7/1
T: Larry RivelliJ: Victor Lebron
7
(7)
Granny Bradley
38-3OR:
25/1
T: Scott BeckerJ: Reynier Arrieta
8
(8)
Shaw
38-8OR:
9/1
T: Carlo VaccarezzaJ: Joe Bravo
9
(9)
Courage De Lion
38-8OR:
5/1
T: Mark CasseJ: J R Leparoux

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Souper Watson49
38-8OR: 83
T: Mark CasseJ: Jose Ortiz
10
(10)
Caribbean Gold
38-8OR: -
T: Jr Benjamin Perkins,J: Luis Saez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

R Man Joe (10/11), Caribbean Gold (3/1), Deckology (7/2), Souper Watson (7/2), Courage De Lion (5/1), Weatherford (7/1), Shaw (9/1), Sassy But Smart (16/1), Granny Bradley (25/1), Future Prince (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby