Meetings
19:04 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
68-9OR: 70D
3/1
2
(2)
48-9OR: 90D
7/1
3
(3)
48-9OR: 50D
40/1
4
(4)
48-9OR: 83D
5/2
5
(5)
48-9OR: 79
5/2
6
(6)
48-9OR: 60D
5/1
7
(7)
Tong Shu22
48-9OR: 60D
16/1
8
(8)
48-9OR: 58D
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Peace Control (5/2), Gran Diamond (5/2), Blue Chicory (3/1), Southern Toddy (5/1), Speed Too Tume (7/1), Tong Shu (16/1), Lady Valentina (20/1), Olivia's Dream (40/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
