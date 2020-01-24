Meetings
18:04 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 65
5/1
4
(4)
Milkah29
38-8OR: 74BF
4/5
5
(5)
38-8OR: 66
7/2
6
(6)
38-6OR:
22/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 61
9/2
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Imagine Gold
38-8OR: -
T: Scott BeckerJ: Victor Lebron
3
(3)
Galit Jak23
38-8OR: 76
T: Antonio SanoJ: Edgard Zayas
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Milkah (4/5), Galit Jak (5/2), Honest Gal (7/2), Strong Performance (9/2), Tweet Away Robin (5/1), Imagine Gold (8/1), Awesomenewyear (22/1)
