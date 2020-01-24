Meetings
14:40 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020
1
(9)
69-9OR:
25/1
2
(11)
59-9OR: D
25/1
3
(2)
49-7OR: CD
7/2
4
(10)
59-7OR: C
8/1
5
(1)
59-5OR: CD
9/2
6
(12)
Flame Upb28
49-0OR: C
8/1
7
(4)
69-0OR: C
5/2
8
(5)
58-11OR: CD
7/1
9
(8)
48-9OR: D
10/1
11
(7)
58-5OR:
50/1
12
(3)
68-3OR:
14/1
Non-Runners
10
(6)
Malinda2
58-7OR: -
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Unknown Jockey
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gimme Katrina (5/2), Beyond Temtation (7/2), Afleet Flyer (9/2), Black Gardenia (7/1), Flame Up (8/1), Always Dancing (8/1), Miss Orange (10/1), Malinda (10/1), Honey Suite (14/1), Western Angel (25/1), Get Your Grove On (25/1), Go Snow Girl Go (50/1)
