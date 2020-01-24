Meetings

14:40 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020

  • Next Fairview Racemeeting Monday 27 January Fm 70 Handicap (F & M)
  • 5f 212y, Soft
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR34,808.002ndR12,000.003rdR6,009.004thR3,004.005thR1,209.006thR605.007thR605.008thR605.009thR605.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:14:41:07
1
(9)
Get Your Grove On28
69-9OR:
25/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Julius Mphanya (6)
2
(11)
Western Angel67
59-9OR: D
25/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Sandile Khathi
3
(2)
Beyond Temtation28
49-7OR: CD
7/2
T: T LaingJ: Denis Schwarz
4
(10)
Always Dancing70
59-7OR: C
8/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
5
(1)
Afleet Flyer28
59-5OR: CD
9/2
T: Duncan McKenzieJ: Yuzae Ramzan (9)
6
(12)
Flame Upb28
49-0OR: C
8/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
7
(4)
Gimme Katrina21
69-0OR: C
5/2
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
8
(5)
Black Gardeniab28
58-11OR: CD
7/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Charles Ndlovu
9
(8)
Miss Orange32
48-9OR: D
10/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Teaque Gould
11
(7)
Go Snow Girl Gob21
58-5OR:
50/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
12
(3)
Honey Suiteb2
68-3OR:
14/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Donald Bogaleboile

Non-Runners

10
(6)
Malinda2
58-7OR: -
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Unknown Jockey

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gimme Katrina (5/2), Beyond Temtation (7/2), Afleet Flyer (9/2), Black Gardenia (7/1), Flame Up (8/1), Always Dancing (8/1), Miss Orange (10/1), Malinda (10/1), Honey Suite (14/1), Western Angel (25/1), Get Your Grove On (25/1), Go Snow Girl Go (50/1)

