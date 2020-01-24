Meetings

12:55 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020

  Mr 72 Divided Handicap
  • 1m 1f 208y, Soft
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR29,001.002ndR10,003.003rdR5,001.004thR2,492.005thR1,008.006thR495.007thR495.008thR495.009thR495.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:12:56:12
1
(12)
Masterful42
59-6OR: C
11/2
T: Gavin SmithJ: Denis Schwarz
2
(5)
Jay's Hawkb132
59-5OR:
12/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Wayne Agrella
3
(8)
Big Fishb25
69-1OR: C
40/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Julius Mphanya (6)
4
(1)
Sabastian25
79-0OR: BFC
11/2
T: Grant PaddockJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
5
(2)
Samarb25
89-0OR:
10/3
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Greg Cheyne
6
(7)
Buzz Word25
48-10OR: CD
16/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Yuzae Ramzan (9)
7
(11)
Brigadoon Elyb49
58-10OR: CD
7/2
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
8
(9)
Day Trip35
68-10OR: D
11/1
T: Duncan McKenzieJ: M J Byleveld
9
(3)
Streetfighting Man56
68-9OR:
14/1
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
10
(4)
Tom Tom42
58-8OR:
9/1
T: Grant PaddockJ: Teaque Gould
11
(6)
King Caponeb2
48-7OR:
8/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
12
(10)
Omaha Tribe2
78-3OR:
20/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Donald Bogaleboile

Betting

Forecast

Samar (10/3), Brigadoon Ely (7/2), Masterful (11/2), Sabastian (11/2), King Capone (8/1), Tom Tom (9/1), Day Trip (11/1), Jay's Hawk (12/1), Streetfighting Man (14/1), Buzz Word (16/1), Omaha Tribe (20/1), Big Fish (40/1)

