Meetings
12:55 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020
1
(12)
59-6OR: C
11/2
2
(5)
Jay's Hawkb132
59-5OR:
12/1
3
(8)
Big Fishb25
69-1OR: C
40/1
4
(1)
79-0OR: BFC
11/2
5
(2)
Samarb25
89-0OR:
10/3
6
(7)
48-10OR: CD
16/1
7
(11)
58-10OR: CD
7/2
8
(9)
Day Trip35
68-10OR: D
11/1
9
(3)
68-9OR:
14/1
10
(4)
Tom Tom42
58-8OR:
9/1
11
(6)
48-7OR:
8/1
12
(10)
78-3OR:
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Samar (10/3), Brigadoon Ely (7/2), Masterful (11/2), Sabastian (11/2), King Capone (8/1), Tom Tom (9/1), Day Trip (11/1), Jay's Hawk (12/1), Streetfighting Man (14/1), Buzz Word (16/1), Omaha Tribe (20/1), Big Fish (40/1)
