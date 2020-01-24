19:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
Newcomer by Camacho. Cost €40,000 yearling. Brother to winners Freebie Rocks (7f/1m AW) and Popping Corks (6f AW 2yo). Dam 7f AW winner.
Colt by Dandy Man out of an Invincible Spirit mare. Dam won over 7f. Far from disgraced in a couple of starts here over 7f/1m in December and earlier this month.
Colt by Toronado out of a Selkirk mare. Dam won on debut over 7f. Possibly best watched on debut unless market vibes suggest otherwise.
Gelding by Showcasing out of a In The Wings mare. Closely related to multiple winners Treat Gently and Ideology. Worth a market check on debut.
Experienced five-race maiden but has been knocking on the door in a number of recent starts including when running Power Ahead to a neck at this venue over 6f when last seen in November. Claims if overcoming lay-off.
Colt by Power out of a Titus Livius mare. Dam winner over 7f as a two-year-old. Ninth of 14 beaten over 10L on debut effort at this venue over 6f last month. Has a bit to prove at present.
Gelding by Power out of a Iffraaj mare. Half-brother to three winners including New Orleans and Murdanova, successful over 7f. Last of 17 on debut in a Navan 1m maiden in October.
Dutch Art gelding. Dam 1m1½f winner, half-sister to 1m4f/1m6f Listed winner Sirrin out of Listed winner. Slowly into stride before finishing fourth of six on debut at Killarney in July. Likely to improve.
Gelding by Elzaam out of a Whipper mare. Probably best watched on debut representing Co Tipperary yard without a three-year-old winner in the last five years from 24 starters.
Experienced four-race maiden who has been running with plenty of credit since making his debut at Down Royal in August. Another bold bid expected to be on the cards following a couple of solid runs over C&D.
Daughter of Mastercraftsman out of a Footstepsinthesand mare. Dam unraced. Yard are nought from 67 runners on the Flat in the last five years including 34 three-year-olds.
Daughter of Ivanwood out of a Noverre mare. Half-sister of Diminutive, winner up to 6f. Dam, a winner over hurdles won on the Flat over 1m2f. Pleasing effort on debut over C&D last month.
Daughter of Fulbright out of a King Of Kings mare. Cost €1,000 as a yearling. Nothing to show for a couple of initial wretched efforts so far and best watched on AW debut.
Daughter of Hallowed Crown out of a Cape Cross mare. Slowly into stride on debut at this track last month before finishing in midfield. Likely to improve.
Turbo Command (2/1), Comradery (9/4), Never Before (11/4), Siradjan (9/1), Harbanaker (12/1), Lansing (16/1), Nice Mistake (22/1), Dandy Spirit (25/1), Three Sevens (33/1), Lazy Susan (33/1), Wonder Elzaam (33/1), My Lucky Penny (40/1), Magyar (50/1), Caca Carta (50/1), Power And Pace (66/1), Power Of Lazarus (100/1), Baby Bear (100/1)
Verdict
- Turbo Command
- Never Before
- Harbanaker
