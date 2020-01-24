Meetings

19:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

  • Fundraise At Dundalk Stadium Maiden (Plus 10)
  • 7f, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 26.97sOff time:19:01:59
1
(7)
Comradery
39-5OR:
9/4
T: M HalfordJ: R P Whelan

Newcomer by Camacho. Cost €40,000 yearling. Brother to winners Freebie Rocks (7f/1m AW) and Popping Corks (6f AW 2yo). Dam 7f AW winner.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(11)
Dandy Spirit14
39-5OR:
25/1
T: Peter FaheyJ: B M Coen (3)

Colt by Dandy Man out of an Invincible Spirit mare. Dam won over 7f. Far from disgraced in a couple of starts here over 7f/1m in December and earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(10)
Lansing
39-5OR:
16/1
T: D MarnaneJ: D W O'Connor (3)

Colt by Toronado out of a Selkirk mare. Dam won on debut over 7f. Possibly best watched on debut unless market vibes suggest otherwise.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(17)
Magyar
39-5OR:
50/1
T: Denis HoganJ: James J Doyle

Gelding by Showcasing out of a In The Wings mare. Closely related to multiple winners Treat Gently and Ideology. Worth a market check on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(12)
Never Before56
39-5OR: 80
11/4
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Sheehy (7)

Experienced five-race maiden but has been knocking on the door in a number of recent starts including when running Power Ahead to a neck at this venue over 6f when last seen in November. Claims if overcoming lay-off.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Power And Pace56
39-5OR:
66/1
T: J T GormanJ: R Coakley

Colt by Power out of a Titus Livius mare. Dam winner over 7f as a two-year-old. Ninth of 14 beaten over 10L on debut effort at this venue over 6f last month. Has a bit to prove at present.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(13)
Power Of Lazarus107
39-5OR:
100/1
T: P MartinJ: C D Maxwell (3)

Gelding by Power out of a Iffraaj mare. Half-brother to three winners including New Orleans and Murdanova, successful over 7f. Last of 17 on debut in a Navan 1m maiden in October.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Siradjan189
39-5OR:
9/1
T: D K WeldJ: C D Hayes

Dutch Art gelding. Dam 1m1½f winner, half-sister to 1m4f/1m6f Listed winner Sirrin out of Listed winner. Slowly into stride before finishing fourth of six on debut at Killarney in July. Likely to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(14)
Three Sevens
39-5OR:
33/1
T: T J O'MaraJ: W M Lordan

Gelding by Elzaam out of a Whipper mare. Probably best watched on debut representing Co Tipperary yard without a three-year-old winner in the last five years from 24 starters.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(8)
Turbo Command35
39-5OR: 80
2/1
T: John FeaneJ: K J Manning

Experienced four-race maiden who has been running with plenty of credit since making his debut at Down Royal in August. Another bold bid expected to be on the cards following a couple of solid runs over C&D.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(16)
Caca Carta
39-0OR:
50/1
T: P ByrneJ: M A Enright

Daughter of Mastercraftsman out of a Footstepsinthesand mare. Dam unraced. Yard are nought from 67 runners on the Flat in the last five years including 34 three-year-olds.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(5)
Lazy Susan35
39-0OR:
33/1
T: Richard O'BrienJ: R P Cleary

Daughter of Ivanwood out of a Noverre mare. Half-sister of Diminutive, winner up to 6f. Dam, a winner over hurdles won on the Flat over 1m2f. Pleasing effort on debut over C&D last month.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(15)
My Lucky Penny103
39-0OR:
40/1
T: Mrs A M O'SheaJ: Adrian O'Shea (5)

Daughter of Fulbright out of a King Of Kings mare. Cost €1,000 as a yearling. Nothing to show for a couple of initial wretched efforts so far and best watched on AW debut.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(3)
Nice Mistake49
39-0OR:
22/1
T: M HalfordJ: A J Farragher (7)

Daughter of Hallowed Crown out of a Cape Cross mare. Slowly into stride on debut at this track last month before finishing in midfield. Likely to improve.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
(1)
Wonder Elzaam21
39-5OR: -
T: Niall EganJ: Reserve 1
16
(2)
Baby Bear7
39-0OR: -
T: A SlatteryJ: Reserve 2
17
(9)
Harbanaker35
39-5OR: -
T: G P CromwellJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Turbo Command (2/1), Comradery (9/4), Never Before (11/4), Siradjan (9/1), Harbanaker (12/1), Lansing (16/1), Nice Mistake (22/1), Dandy Spirit (25/1), Three Sevens (33/1), Lazy Susan (33/1), Wonder Elzaam (33/1), My Lucky Penny (40/1), Magyar (50/1), Caca Carta (50/1), Power And Pace (66/1), Power Of Lazarus (100/1), Baby Bear (100/1)

Verdict

This may go to the more experienced TURBO COMMAND who can progress on a couple of solid and consistent efforts over C&D to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking for connections. The J J Feane-trained War Command gelding can see off the Joseph O'Brien-trained Never Before and the Camacho colt, Harbanaker for the Gavin Cromwell yard. Siradjan in the colours of the Aga Khan and Nice Mistake should improve from their debut efforts.
  1. Turbo Command
  2. Never Before
  3. Harbanaker

Video Replay

