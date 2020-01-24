Verdict

Turbo Command Never Before Harbanaker

This may go to the more experiencedwho can progress on a couple of solid and consistent efforts over C&D to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking for connections. The J J Feane-trained War Command gelding can see off the Joseph O'Brien-trainedand the Camacho colt,for the Gavin Cromwell yard.in the colours of the Aga Khan andshould improve from their debut efforts.