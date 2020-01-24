Meetings

18:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

  • Dundalk Stadium Business Club Handicap (45-65) (Div 2)
  • 1m 2f 150y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 19.32sOff time:18:03:04
1
(6)
Griffyndorp,t52
59-13OR: 63
11/1
T: J C McConnellJ: R Coakley

14-race maiden, beaten in five starts at this venue. Needs to step up on previous efforts since September to get involved here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(13)
All For Nothingt37
79-10OR: 60
50/1
T: D A McLoughlinJ: C D Maxwell (3)

Winner of two of his 13 starts on the Flat. Nothing to see on first start here last month when finishing last of 14 beaten 45L over 2m.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(15)
Glory52
49-10OR: 61
20/1
T: T G McCourtJ: D J O'Keeffe (5)

Ran well in defeat on first start for new connections finishing seventh of 14 beaten 9L over 1m at this track last month. Hard to fancy on overall evidence and others hold sturdier claims.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Dani's Boyh,t21
59-9OR: 59
33/1
T: P A FahyJ: C D Hayes

Well held when finishing 11th of 14 beaten 25L over C&D earlier this month. Infrequent visits to the track will not be helping the gelding to progress in the game.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(12)
Endless Summer7
49-6OR: 57
8/1
T: S LynamJ: D E Sheehy (5)

Posted a career best effort earlier in the month when finishing third of 14 beaten 2¼L at this venue over 1m. Looks a progressive type and step up in trip could suit.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(14)
Mazeo Ladt21
49-6OR: 57
50/1
T: P W FlynnJ: W J Lee

Hinted at ability for Amy Murphy, but was soundly beaten in a big-field handicaps at the Curragh on his first couple of starts for current connections in August before a dismal effort over 1m here earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
Comportap7
59-5OR: 55
8/1
T: J J HanlonJ: M A Enright

One from 14 on the Flat but not disgraced in a couple of previous visits here over 1m4f. Could be of interest as post time looms dropping in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(17)
Followme Followyou7
49-3OR: 54
6/1
T: Jack W DavisonJ: C T Keane

12-race maiden who ran with credit over 1m4f to finish a little over 5L adrift of Wild Shot earlier this month. Not disgraced over C&D in December and may need a few to falter in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(16)
Drummer14
59-2OR: 52
20/1
T: Denis HoganJ: James J Doyle

Mixed bag of efforts in three career starts on the Flat since a debut run at Roscommon in August. Struggled on first start here over 7f earlier this month but worth a check in the market stepping up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Miss Moneybagst70
48-13OR: 50
50/1
T: L LennonJ: T P Madden

Not much to shout about in four dismal career efforts so far including a 8¾L defeat at this venue over C&D when last seen in November. Needs to improve on return to action.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(4)
Rock On Aidan21
58-12OR: 48
11/10
T: A McGuinnessJ: D P McDonogh

Running with vast amounts of credit in three runs in defeat over C&D since November. Worthy of a change in fortunes and a leading player once again.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(11)
Newgirlintown45
48-10OR: 47
10/1
T: G O'LearyJ: N G McCullagh

Eight-race maiden on the Flat, the daughter of Clodovil has been running well in defeat in three AW starts since November. Repeat of recent efforts should see her in the hunt for more prize money.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(2)
Delaire126
88-9OR: 45
33/1
T: N DoolyJ: M A Gallagher

Sent off a big prices on a number of starts since May, running accordingly on each occasion. Probably best watched on this occasion.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(9)
Nailed On Ninab,t35
58-9OR: 45
12/1
T: P MartinJ: K J Leonard

Return of one win from 14 starts on the Flat for the daughter of Tough As Nails. Ran well over C&D in November before disappointing over the combination last month. Others more compelling.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
(10)
All Body And Soul52
89-5OR: 55
T: T CollinsJ: Reserve 1
16
(8)
Santorini Sun42
58-9OR: 45
T: F G HandJ: Reserve 2
17
(5)
Wave Walker14
49-7OR: 58
T: Anthony McCannJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
9Edification610-09/2Full Result
T: Mark FaheyJ: C P Hoban

Betting

Forecast

Rock On Aidan (11/10), Followme Followyou (6/1), Endless Summer (8/1), Comporta (8/1), Newgirlintown (10/1), Santorini Sun (10/1), All Body And Soul (10/1), Griffyndor (11/1), Nailed On Nina (12/1), Drummer (20/1), Glory (20/1), Dani's Boy (33/1), Delaire (33/1), Wave Walker (33/1), Miss Moneybags (50/1), All For Nothing (50/1), Mazeo Lad (50/1)

Verdict

ROCK ON AIDAN can build on a fine run of performances over C&D to get off the mark at the ninth time of asking for connections. The Ado McGuinness-trained five-year-old can continue his progression on this surface getting the better of the improving Endless Summer for the Sarah Lynam yard. Glory on second start for trainer Tom McCourt and Nailed On Nina are a couple that could go well at a price, both better than their last performances suggest.
  1. Rock On Aidan
  2. Endless Summer
  3. Glory

Video Replay

