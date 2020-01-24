18:00 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
14-race maiden, beaten in five starts at this venue. Needs to step up on previous efforts since September to get involved here.
Winner of two of his 13 starts on the Flat. Nothing to see on first start here last month when finishing last of 14 beaten 45L over 2m.
Ran well in defeat on first start for new connections finishing seventh of 14 beaten 9L over 1m at this track last month. Hard to fancy on overall evidence and others hold sturdier claims.
Well held when finishing 11th of 14 beaten 25L over C&D earlier this month. Infrequent visits to the track will not be helping the gelding to progress in the game.
Posted a career best effort earlier in the month when finishing third of 14 beaten 2¼L at this venue over 1m. Looks a progressive type and step up in trip could suit.
Hinted at ability for Amy Murphy, but was soundly beaten in a big-field handicaps at the Curragh on his first couple of starts for current connections in August before a dismal effort over 1m here earlier this month.
One from 14 on the Flat but not disgraced in a couple of previous visits here over 1m4f. Could be of interest as post time looms dropping in trip.
12-race maiden who ran with credit over 1m4f to finish a little over 5L adrift of Wild Shot earlier this month. Not disgraced over C&D in December and may need a few to falter in this contest.
Mixed bag of efforts in three career starts on the Flat since a debut run at Roscommon in August. Struggled on first start here over 7f earlier this month but worth a check in the market stepping up in trip.
Not much to shout about in four dismal career efforts so far including a 8¾L defeat at this venue over C&D when last seen in November. Needs to improve on return to action.
Running with vast amounts of credit in three runs in defeat over C&D since November. Worthy of a change in fortunes and a leading player once again.
Eight-race maiden on the Flat, the daughter of Clodovil has been running well in defeat in three AW starts since November. Repeat of recent efforts should see her in the hunt for more prize money.
Sent off a big prices on a number of starts since May, running accordingly on each occasion. Probably best watched on this occasion.
Return of one win from 14 starts on the Flat for the daughter of Tough As Nails. Ran well over C&D in November before disappointing over the combination last month. Others more compelling.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|9
|Edification
|6
|10-0
|9/2
|Full Result
|T: Mark FaheyJ: C P Hoban
Betting
Forecast
Rock On Aidan (11/10), Followme Followyou (6/1), Endless Summer (8/1), Comporta (8/1), Newgirlintown (10/1), Santorini Sun (10/1), All Body And Soul (10/1), Griffyndor (11/1), Nailed On Nina (12/1), Drummer (20/1), Glory (20/1), Dani's Boy (33/1), Delaire (33/1), Wave Walker (33/1), Miss Moneybags (50/1), All For Nothing (50/1), Mazeo Lad (50/1)
Verdict
- Rock On Aidan
- Endless Summer
- Glory
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.