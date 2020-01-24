Meetings

14:52 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bruyere-Sur-Oise Handicap
  • 1m 99y, Standard
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€15,121.002nd€4,800.003rd€2,400.004th€1,680.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:14:13
1
(10)
Cry Baby16
69-10OR: CD
16/1
T: Y BarberotJ: C Guitraud (6)
2
(5)
Catalouniya39
69-6OR: CD
6/1
T: Mlle B RenkJ: P C Boudot
3
(14)
Vautrin39
59-4OR:
7/1
T: Mme P BrandtJ: M Guyon
4
(17)
Long Island16
59-3OR:
8/1
T: Mlle V DissauxJ: E Hardouin
5
(13)
Gone Solo16
59-3OR:
18/1
T: Robert ColletJ: S Maillot
6
(12)
Silver Cape20
69-3OR:
12/1
T: Van De Poele (s)J: G Benoist
7
(8)
Ghayadh16
59-2OR: D
25/1
T: T V D TroostJ: S Breux
8
(11)
Domagnano21
58-13OR: D
18/1
T: D SmagaJ: S Pasquier
9
(16)
Mr Slickerb21
68-10OR: C
12/1
T: A HollinsheadJ: T Bachelot
10
(2)
Zaverna39
68-10OR:
20/1
T: J PhelipponJ: C Pacaut (3)
11
(6)
Rebelle Bailly21
58-8OR: D
5/1
T: Mlle CrombezJ: Q Perrette (3)
12
(9)
Beat Generation35
58-8OR:
18/1
T: Mlle Mlle C O'HalloranJ: F Lefebvre
13
(4)
Dothraki21
78-6OR:
7/1
T: H BlumeJ: A Lemaitre
14
(15)
Magic Song43
68-6OR: CD
18/1
T: S KobayashiJ: D Santiago (3)
15
(1)
Ayguemorte20
78-5OR: D
20/1
T: P L GuerinJ: J Monteiro (1)
16
(7)
Kiwi Green Suite21
78-2OR: CD
9/1
T: D SmagaJ: C Demuro
17
(3)
Corantin33
58-2OR:
40/1
T: J Y ArtuJ: A Pouchin (2)

Betting

Forecast

Rebelle Bailly (5/1), Catalouniya (6/1), Vautrin (7/1), Dothraki (7/1), Long Island (8/1), Kiwi Green Suite (9/1), Silver Cape (12/1), Mr Slicker (12/1), Cry Baby (16/1), Domagnano (18/1), Magic Song (18/1), Gone Solo (18/1), Beat Generation (18/1), Ayguemorte (20/1), Zaverna (20/1), Ghayadh (25/1), Corantin (40/1)

