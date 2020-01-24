Meetings
14:52 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020
1
(10)
Cry Baby16
69-10OR: CD
16/1
2
(5)
69-6OR: CD
6/1
3
(14)
Vautrin39
59-4OR:
7/1
4
(17)
59-3OR:
8/1
5
(13)
59-3OR:
18/1
6
(12)
69-3OR:
12/1
7
(8)
Ghayadh16
59-2OR: D
25/1
8
(11)
58-13OR: D
18/1
9
(16)
Mr Slickerb21
68-10OR: C
12/1
10
(2)
Zaverna39
68-10OR:
20/1
11
(6)
58-8OR: D
5/1
12
(9)
58-8OR:
18/1
13
(4)
Dothraki21
78-6OR:
7/1
14
(15)
68-6OR: CD
18/1
15
(1)
78-5OR: D
20/1
16
(7)
78-2OR: CD
9/1
17
(3)
Corantin33
58-2OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rebelle Bailly (5/1), Catalouniya (6/1), Vautrin (7/1), Dothraki (7/1), Long Island (8/1), Kiwi Green Suite (9/1), Silver Cape (12/1), Mr Slicker (12/1), Cry Baby (16/1), Domagnano (18/1), Magic Song (18/1), Gone Solo (18/1), Beat Generation (18/1), Ayguemorte (20/1), Zaverna (20/1), Ghayadh (25/1), Corantin (40/1)
