Meetings
10:55 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020
1
(8)
39-3OR:
9/1
2
(4)
Dayyan106
39-3OR: D
12/1
3
(6)
Kenzydancer116
38-13OR: D
2/1
4
(9)
Jarnacb92
38-13OR:
3/1
5
(2)
Spiret53
38-13OR: D
6/1
6
(7)
38-10OR:
33/1
7
(1)
Ammobabyb42
38-10OR:
10/1
8
(3)
Anfrati16
38-10OR:
4/1
9
(5)
38-7OR:
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Kenzydancer (2/1), Jarnac (3/1), Anfrati (4/1), Spiret (6/1), Dutch Chop (9/1), Ammobaby (10/1), Dayyan (12/1), Antics Dealer (20/1), Trentatre (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed