Meetings
18:45 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
70-0OR:
40/1
2
(2)
100-0OR:
5/2
3
(3)
Clairon16
80-0OR:
8/1
4
(4)
80-0OR:
11/1
5
(5)
Badou527
90-0OR:
50/1
6
(6)
80-0OR:
5/1
7
(7)
Dimple32
70-0OR:
1/1
8
(8)
100-0OR:
14/1
9
(9)
Brownie567
90-0OR:
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dimple (1/1), Alto De Marions (5/2), Cazar Des Erablais (5/1), Clairon (8/1), Coobya Angano (11/1), Anna Du Perre (14/1), Danube Meslois (40/1), Badou (50/1), Brownie (50/1)
