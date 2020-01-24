Meetings

17:45 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De La Provence - Attele
  • 1m 2f 151y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€13,860.002nd€4,400.003rd€2,200.004th€1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:06:10
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Facto Turgot8
50-0OR:
12/1
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
2
(2)
Eclair Star12
60-0OR:
17/2
T: M LenoirJ: M Lenoir
3
(3)
Estero12
60-0OR:
9/1
T: J P EnschJ: N Ensch
4
(4)
For Love8
50-0OR:
11/4
T: L BaudronJ: G Junod
5
(5)
Extra Mossa4
60-0OR:
4/1
T: Alain RousselJ: D Bekaert
6
(6)
Fleirel Vedaquais3
50-0OR:
20/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy
7
(7)
Fils De Star22
50-0OR:
8/1
T: M LenoirJ: M Izzo
8
(8)
Fort Galaa8
50-0OR:
40/1
T: P LebouteillerJ: P Lebouteiller
9
(9)
Erbajo8
60-0OR:
100/1
T: Julien ChauvinJ: J Ch Sorel
10
(10)
Ejoce Jisce12
60-0OR:
40/1
T: V MartensJ: Gilbert Martens
11
(11)
Etat D'Ame9
60-0OR:
66/1
T: Julien ChauvinJ: J Chauvin
12
(12)
Elmagnifico De Lou8
60-0OR:
2/1
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
13
(13)
Eros Des Liards16
60-0OR:
80/1
T: R VexierJ: R Le Vexier

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Elmagnifico De Lou (2/1), For Love (11/4), Extra Mossa (4/1), Fils De Star (8/1), Eclair Star (17/2), Estero (9/1), Facto Turgot (12/1), Fleirel Vedaquais (20/1), Ejoce Jisce (40/1), Fort Galaa (40/1), Etat D'Ame (66/1), Eros Des Liards (80/1), Erbajo (100/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby