  • Prix Du Limousin - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€13,860.002nd€4,400.003rd€2,200.004th€1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:16:55:18
1
Divin D'Axel19
70-0OR:
22/1
T: L FresneauJ: L Fresneau
2
Ckenoby Poncelet19
80-0OR:
40/1
T: D AlexandreJ: J Ch Sorel
3
Caid Destin17
80-0OR:
11/2
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
4
Endian De Banville21
60-0OR:
25/1
T: R MouriceJ: L G Richard
5
Dollar Le Blanc15
70-0OR:
18/1
T: J Ch FeronJ: Ch Martens
6
Eole De L'Iton12
60-0OR:
14/1
T: R MouriceJ: V Foucault
7
Dialetto15
70-0OR:
3/1
T: J P EnschJ: N Ensch
8
Darius Aulnois15
70-0OR:
50/1
T: L GarciaJ: L Garcia
9
Espoir De Toues9
60-0OR:
28/1
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
10
Desir Des Caillons15
70-0OR:
50/1
T: R MouriceJ: K Devienne
11
Dragon Rouge19
70-0OR:
5/1
T: J Ch FeronJ: D Bekaert
12
Danakil De Bellen9
70-0OR:
12/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
13
Everton De Vandel12
60-0OR:
4/1
T: R MouriceJ: J Ozenne
14
Diamond Kalouma15
70-0OR:
20/1
T: N MourotJ: N Mourot
15
Dakota Winner15
70-0OR:
11/2
T: J Ch FeronJ: J Ch Feron

Betting

Forecast

Dialetto (3/1), Everton De Vandel (4/1), Dragon Rouge (5/1), Caid Destin (11/2), Dakota Winner (11/2), Danakil De Bellen (12/1), Eole De L'Iton (14/1), Dollar Le Blanc (18/1), Diamond Kalouma (20/1), Divin D'Axel (22/1), Endian De Banville (25/1), Espoir De Toues (28/1), Ckenoby Poncelet (40/1), Darius Aulnois (50/1), Desir Des Caillons (50/1)

