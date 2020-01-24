Meetings
20:55 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
68-8OR: 103D
7/2
2
(2)
48-11OR: 88D
11/4
4
(4)
68-8OR: 100D
10/1
5
(5)
58-6OR: 102
25/1
6
(6)
58-6OR: 98
13/2
7
(7)
Carthon34
68-6OR: 101D
9/2
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Blugrascat's Smile20
78-8OR: 104
T: Rob AtrasJ: Jose Lezcano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Big Mountain (11/4), Blugrascat's Smile (3/1), Twisted Tom (7/2), Carthon (9/2), Shamrock Kid (13/2), Fleet Irish (10/1), Irish Valor (25/1)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 25p in the pound
