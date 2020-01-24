Meetings

20:55 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m 1f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$42,210.002nd$13,400.003rd$6,701.004th$4,690.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:58:33
1
(1)
Twisted Tom27
68-8OR: 103D
7/2
T: A AvilaJ: Dylan Davis
2
(2)
Big Mountain13
48-11OR: 88D
11/4
T: Ralph D AlessandroJ: Julio Correa (5)
4
(4)
Fleet Irish27
68-8OR: 100D
10/1
T: Alexandra HillegassJ: Oscar Gomez
5
(5)
Irish Valor41
58-6OR: 102
25/1
T: M FerraroJ: Declan Carroll (5)
6
(6)
Shamrock Kid34
58-6OR: 98
13/2
T: Richard SchosbergJ: Eric Cancel
7
(7)
Carthon34
68-6OR: 101D
9/2
T: R RodriguezJ: Reylu Gutierrez

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Blugrascat's Smile20
78-8OR: 104
T: Rob AtrasJ: Jose Lezcano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Big Mountain (11/4), Blugrascat's Smile (3/1), Twisted Tom (7/2), Carthon (9/2), Shamrock Kid (13/2), Fleet Irish (10/1), Irish Valor (25/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 25p in the pound

