Meetings

20:25 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Starter Allowance
  • 7f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:25:52
1
(1)
Bella Invasion23
38-10OR: 60
33/1
T: Randi PersaudJ: Keivan Serrano
2
(2)
Wonder City14
38-10OR: 81
7/1
T: Cathal LynchJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
4
(4)
Stunning Munnings19
38-10OR: 81
20/1
T: David DugganJ: Declan Carroll (5)
5
(5)
Officer Hutchy40
38-10OR: 88
10/11
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
6
(6)
Glass Ceiling48
38-10OR: 81
11/4
T: Danny GarganJ: Manuel Franco
7
(7)
Magnetique25
38-10OR: 72D
9/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Eric Cancel
8
(8)
All Over The Map69
38-10OR: 44D
16/1
T: Raymond HandalJ: Dylan Davis
9
(9)
Wedontbelieveher41
38-10OR: 78
10/1
T: R RodriguezJ: Reylu Gutierrez

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Evade35
38-10OR: 75
T: Kelly BreenJ: Junior Alvarado

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Officer Hutchy (10/11), Glass Ceiling (11/4), Wonder City (7/1), Magnetique (9/1), Wedontbelieveher (10/1), Evade (15/1), All Over The Map (16/1), Stunning Munnings (20/1), Bella Invasion (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

