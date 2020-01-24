Meetings

19:55 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m, Fast
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$37,800.002nd$12,001.003rd$6,000.004th$4,200.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:55:59
1
(1)
Brunateb126
38-8OR: 80
16/1
T: H BondJ: Reylu Gutierrez
2
(2)
Beach Pass
38-8OR:
25/1
T: Michelle NevinJ: Junior Alvarado
3
(3)
Stash My Money26
38-8OR: 76
33/1
T: Gregory DiPrimaJ: Ruben Silvera
4
(4)
True Palace27
38-8OR: 83
20/1
T: Darmindra DharamjitJ: Benjamin Hernandez
5
(5)
Beg To Differb190
38-8OR: 77
7/1
T: Jonathan ThomasJ: Kendrick Carmouche
7
(7)
Farragut27
38-8OR: 81
10/1
T: Patrick QuickJ: Andre Worrie
8
(8)
Box Of Rainb127
38-8OR: 59
10/1
T: Jeremiah EnglehartJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
9
(9)
Unbridled Johnb142
38-8OR: 76
20/1
T: Gary ContessaJ: Keivan Serrano
10
(10)
Wild Banker26
38-8OR: 81
5/2
T: Michael TannuzzoJ: Eric Cancel
11
(11)
Pave It26
38-8OR: 76
7/4
T: Jeremiah EnglehartJ: Jose Lezcano
12
(12)
Aintitfunkynow69
38-8OR: 82
11/2
T: Michael MakerJ: Manuel Franco

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Justintimeforwine26
38-8OR: 87
T: Gary ContessaJ: Dylan Davis

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Pave It (7/4), Wild Banker (5/2), Aintitfunkynow (11/2), Beg To Differ (7/1), Farragut (10/1), Box Of Rain (10/1), Justintimeforwine (12/1), Brunate (16/1), True Palace (20/1), Unbridled John (20/1), Beach Pass (25/1), Stash My Money (33/1)

