Meetings

18:54 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$23,310.002nd$7,400.003rd$3,700.004th$2,590.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:55:52
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Take It To Scale26
58-8OR: 89
3/1
T: Chris EnglehartJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
2
(2)
Our Honor54
58-11OR: 81D
25/1
T: Daniel LaxmeterJ: Samuel Jr Camacho
3
(3)
Latin Love Bug15
68-8OR: 95D
20/1
T: Michael SimmondsJ: Luis Cardenas (10)
4
(4)
Bronx Bomber25
48-8OR: 91D
7/2
T: John KimmelJ: Benjamin Hernandez
5
(5)
Zonic35
68-8OR: 97
13/2
T: Thomas MorleyJ: Declan Carroll (5)
6
(6)
Spectre Bond26
78-11OR: 101D
1/1
T: Mark CasseJ: Kendrick Carmouche
7
(7)
Alongcametheprince66
48-11OR: 67D
50/1
T: Dylan ClarkeJ: Andre Worrie

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Spectre Bond (1/1), Take It To Scale (3/1), Bronx Bomber (7/2), Zonic (13/2), Latin Love Bug (20/1), Our Honor (25/1), Alongcametheprince (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby