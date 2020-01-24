Meetings
18:54 Aqueduct Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 89
3/1
2
(2)
58-11OR: 81D
25/1
3
(3)
68-8OR: 95D
20/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 91D
7/2
5
(5)
Zonic35
68-8OR: 97
13/2
6
(6)
78-11OR: 101D
1/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 67D
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Spectre Bond (1/1), Take It To Scale (3/1), Bronx Bomber (7/2), Zonic (13/2), Latin Love Bug (20/1), Our Honor (25/1), Alongcametheprince (50/1)
