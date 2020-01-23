Meetings

16:20 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Baleares - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:16:30:43
1
(1)
Gospel De Bailly6
40-0OR:
50/1
T: B BourgoinJ: Ch Martens
2
(2)
Gutsy11
40-0OR:
11/10
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: A Abrivard
3
(3)
Galon De Vire136
40-0OR:
50/1
T: N MartineauJ: N Martineau
4
(4)
Gipsy Madrik6
40-0OR:
13/2
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
5
(5)
Gabriella Sport6
40-0OR:
9/2
T: D BlondJ: Y Lebourgeois
6
(6)
Grandol23
40-0OR:
25/1
T: M KrouchiJ: M Krouchi
7
(7)
Gravity Delo6
40-0OR:
14/1
T: A RogierJ: P Vercruysse
8
(8)
Guepard De Monchel6
40-0OR:
13/2
T: J F SenetJ: J F Senet
9
(9)
Glace Au Chocolat6
40-0OR:
7/1
T: C H HeslouinJ: Pierrick Le Moel
11
(11)
Godfather Darby6
40-0OR:
28/1
T: F GhekiereJ: B Rochard
12
(12)
Gondole Guerchaise6
40-0OR:
16/1
T: E VarinJ: M Abrivard
13
(13)
Groupie De Malac
40-0OR:
50/1
T: V MaillardJ: L Gelormini

Non-Runners

10
(10)
Gentiane De Roche
40-0OR: -
T: T Le BellerJ: T Le Beller

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gutsy (11/10), Gabriella Sport (9/2), Guepard De Monchel (13/2), Gipsy Madrik (13/2), Glace Au Chocolat (7/1), Gentiane De Roche (14/1), Gravity Delo (14/1), Gondole Guerchaise (16/1), Grandol (25/1), Godfather Darby (28/1), Galon De Vire (50/1), Groupie De Malac (50/1), Gospel De Bailly (50/1)

