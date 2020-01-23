Meetings
16:20 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
40-0OR:
50/1
2
(2)
Gutsy11
40-0OR:
11/10
3
(3)
40-0OR:
50/1
4
(4)
40-0OR:
13/2
5
(5)
40-0OR:
9/2
6
(6)
Grandol23
40-0OR:
25/1
7
(7)
40-0OR:
14/1
8
(8)
40-0OR:
13/2
9
(9)
40-0OR:
7/1
11
(11)
40-0OR:
28/1
12
(12)
40-0OR:
16/1
13
(13)
40-0OR:
50/1
Non-Runners
10
(10)
Gentiane De Roche
40-0OR: -
T: T Le BellerJ: T Le Beller
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Gutsy (11/10), Gabriella Sport (9/2), Guepard De Monchel (13/2), Gipsy Madrik (13/2), Glace Au Chocolat (7/1), Gentiane De Roche (14/1), Gravity Delo (14/1), Gondole Guerchaise (16/1), Grandol (25/1), Godfather Darby (28/1), Galon De Vire (50/1), Groupie De Malac (50/1), Gospel De Bailly (50/1)
