13:25 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020

  • Prix De Mons - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:31:48
1
Envalira52
60-0OR:
33/1
T: E VarinJ: M Abrivard
2
Eden Gede
60-0OR:
10/3
T: A PillonJ: D Bonne
3
Etalon Oriental27
60-0OR:
50/1
T: S HardyJ: P Geray
4
Eole De Chenu28
60-0OR:
16/1
T: F PellerotJ: D Thomain
5
Easy Kiss52
60-0OR:
22/1
T: B GulbransenJ: F Lecanu
6
Easy De Carsi52
60-0OR:
10/3
T: D CherbonnelJ: E Raffin
7
Elstar
60-0OR:
80/1
T: A RigoJ: J ch Piton
8
Etoile Victory16
60-0OR:
9/1
T: P SoraisJ: P Sorais
9
Elsa Des Charentes56
60-0OR:
50/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
10
Effervescente79
60-0OR:
66/1
T: A G MaillardJ: A G Maillard
11
Ecrin Turgot10
60-0OR:
22/1
T: S RogerJ: F Ouvrie
12
Edelzwiker50
60-0OR:
14/1
T: M IzaacJ: J Ph Monclin
13
Espoir Venesi36
60-0OR:
80/1
T: P TerryJ: Cedric Terry
14
Etincelle De Rocha5
60-0OR:
66/1
T: E VarinJ: F Desmigneux
15
Etincelle De Feu11
60-0OR:
12/1
T: N EnschJ: T Le Beller
16
Elvis Des Glenan10
60-0OR:
12/1
T: F LeblancJ: A Lamy
17
Easy Goer
60-0OR:
4/1
T: F SenetJ: F Nivard
18
Epatante Star26
60-0OR:
13/2
T: J M BaudouinJ: L Baudouin

Forecast

Eden Gede (10/3), Easy De Carsi (10/3), Easy Goer (4/1), Epatante Star (13/2), Etoile Victory (9/1), Elvis Des Glenan (12/1), Etincelle De Feu (12/1), Edelzwiker (14/1), Eole De Chenu (16/1), Easy Kiss (22/1), Ecrin Turgot (22/1), Envalira (33/1), Elsa Des Charentes (50/1), Etalon Oriental (50/1), Effervescente (66/1), Etincelle De Rocha (66/1), Elstar (80/1), Espoir Venesi (80/1)

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full Racecard

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
