20:15 Tampa Bay Downs Thu 23 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$6,808.002nd$2,161.003rd$1,080.004th$757.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:18:30
1
(1)
Box Candy33
58-7OR: 79
11/1
T: Tim PadillaJ: Ronald Allen Jr
2
(2)
Upper Crown20
58-7OR: 80D
15/2
T: Arnoud DobberJ: Gary Wales
3
(3)
Spinosb120
68-7OR: 67
66/1
T: Jr Peter Wasiluk,J: Charles Lopez
4
(4)
Ollysilverexpress20
68-7OR: 62D
50/1
T: Joseph MazzaJ: Harry Hernandez
5
(5)
The Exception22
48-7OR: 84
3/1
T: Eduardo AzpuruaJ: Antonio Gallardo
6
(6)
Brown Essence8
48-7OR: 74
16/1
T: Joseph MazzaJ: Tomas Mejia
7
(7)
Dig In22
58-7OR: 85BF
5/6
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
8
(8)
Fourth Quarter41
88-7OR: 67D
66/1
T: Liane DavisJ: Willie Martinez
9
(9)
Familiar Dream50
48-7OR: 74
15/2
T: Tim PadillaJ: Leslie Mawing
10
(10)
Onewayticket8
48-7OR: 68
9/1
T: Jr Luis Carvajal,J: Jose Garcia

Betting

Forecast

Dig In (5/6), The Exception (3/1), Upper Crown (15/2), Familiar Dream (15/2), Onewayticket (9/1), Box Candy (11/1), Brown Essence (16/1), Ollysilverexpress (50/1), Spinos (66/1), Fourth Quarter (66/1)

