18:45 Tampa Bay Downs Thu 23 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,808.002nd$2,161.003rd$1,080.004th$757.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:18:49:32
1
(1)
Three Illusions18
68-10OR: 77BFD
13/2
T: Juan ArriagadaJ: Ademar Santos
2
(2)
Rattlesnakerose15
58-10OR: 64D
11/4
T: Gerald BennettJ: Daniel Centeno
3
(3)
Forty's Sweetheart55
68-10OR: 81BFD
9/2
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Maikol Tunon (7)
4
(4)
Odachi26
88-10OR: 71D
25/1
T: Carlos SilvaJ: Samy Camacho
5
(5)
Fun And Games26
58-10OR: 71D
22/1
T: Gary HouseJ: Raul Mena
6
(6)
Northern Wind96
58-10OR: 77D
14/1
T: David WallaceJ: Jose Batista
7
(7)
Mystique Artiste26
68-10OR: 70D
10/1
T: Nick CarusoJ: Antonio Gallardo
8
(8)
Luna Azteca15
78-10OR: 80BFD
11/8
T: Jose DelgadoJ: Tomas Mejia

Betting

Forecast

Luna Azteca (11/8), Rattlesnakerose (11/4), Forty's Sweetheart (9/2), Three Illusions (13/2), Mystique Artiste (10/1), Northern Wind (14/1), Fun And Games (22/1), Odachi (25/1)

