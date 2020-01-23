Meetings

16:05 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • betyourway At Betway Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 4f 14y, Standard / Slow
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 40.27sOff time:16:05:20
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Skeapingp22
79-12OR: 67
28/1
T: P W MiddletonJ: Poppy Bridgwater (5)

Hurdles winner at Fakenham and Stratford in the autumn, and ran well on balance when third at former venue last time. Sole flat win came in a turf claimer in 2016, so hard to weigh up.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(8)
Percyp28
69-10OR: 65
22/1
T: Mrs Marjorie FifeJ: P Mulrennan

Claimed for £6,000 after finishing second in a selling hurdle at Market Rasen on Boxing Day for Charles Pogson. Flat form last season was sharply regressive, though, so remains to be seen if he can be competitive for his new yard.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Croeso Cymraeg114
69-10OR: 65BFCD
7/1
T: H J EvansJ: Raul Da Silva

Below form at Kempton in October, but this C&D winner is usually reliable, and absence since suggests something was amiss. Should bounce back assuming this run isn't needed.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Cold Harbourp,t8
59-10OR: 65BFCD
9/4
T: R BrislandJ: George Rooke (7)

A four-time course winner, most recently over C&D early this month. Ran creditably when third of 6 to Tyrsal over further last time, and has every chance of enhancing his fine track record here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(7)
Motahassent11
69-7OR: 62BFC
8/1
T: D CarrollJ: D Nolan

Below best twice since a 1m handicap win here in November. Excuses last time, however, and versatile regarding trip, so no surprise to see a better showing now.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Princess Harleyp8
59-6OR: 61CD
7/1
T: M QuinnJ: Charles Bishop

Built on earlier promise when winning a C&D handicap last last month, and failed to stay when tried over further here next time. Could be competitive back in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(10)
Grandscape35
59-6OR: 61C
6/1
T: E A L DunlopJ: Miss Sophie Smith (7)

Matched turf form under this rider when winning a 1m3f handicap here last month from Sociologist. Remains fairly treated after a small rise, for all he had little to spare on that occasion.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Sociologistp8
59-4OR: 59C
5/1
T: S DixonJ: Jonathan Fisher (5)

Knocking on the door here this winter, and ran one of his better races when second of 6 to Tyrsal over 1¾m here last time. Shorter trip no problem, although has had 17 runs in handicaps without success. so not one for maximum stakes.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Doctor Jazzt,v35
59-4OR: 59
28/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Theodore Ladd (3)

Won over an extended 2m at Wolverhampton last month, and ran well when 2L third of 11 to Butterfield in a 1¾m handicap there last time. Ran poorly on last try over C&D, but claims if that run is ignored.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(2)
Never A Wordb,t10
69-2OR: 57C
16/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

4lb higher than when winning a 1¾m handicap here early in the month, but hasn't matched that form in two subsequent starts over 2m. Looks on a stiff enough mark on the balance of his form.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
7Royal Cosmic59-1010/1Full Result
T: R A FaheyJ: Sebastian Woods

Betting

Forecast

Cold Harbour (9/4), Sociologist (5/1), Grandscape (6/1), Princess Harley (7/1), Croeso Cymraeg (7/1), Motahassen (8/1), Never A Word (16/1), Percy (22/1), Doctor Jazz (28/1), Skeaping (28/1)

Verdict

COLD HARBOUR has won three of four at around this trip in Class 6 handicaps here, and he's run to form on all starts here this winter, making him look the likeliest winner on paper. Recent course winner Grandscape can give him most to do, with Sociologist also pitching for places, but his record of 0-17 in handicaps detracts slightly from his win prospects.
  1. Cold Harbour
  2. Grandscape
  3. Sociologist

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby