16:05 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020
Hurdles winner at Fakenham and Stratford in the autumn, and ran well on balance when third at former venue last time. Sole flat win came in a turf claimer in 2016, so hard to weigh up.
Claimed for £6,000 after finishing second in a selling hurdle at Market Rasen on Boxing Day for Charles Pogson. Flat form last season was sharply regressive, though, so remains to be seen if he can be competitive for his new yard.
Below form at Kempton in October, but this C&D winner is usually reliable, and absence since suggests something was amiss. Should bounce back assuming this run isn't needed.
A four-time course winner, most recently over C&D early this month. Ran creditably when third of 6 to Tyrsal over further last time, and has every chance of enhancing his fine track record here.
Below best twice since a 1m handicap win here in November. Excuses last time, however, and versatile regarding trip, so no surprise to see a better showing now.
Built on earlier promise when winning a C&D handicap last last month, and failed to stay when tried over further here next time. Could be competitive back in trip.
Matched turf form under this rider when winning a 1m3f handicap here last month from Sociologist. Remains fairly treated after a small rise, for all he had little to spare on that occasion.
Knocking on the door here this winter, and ran one of his better races when second of 6 to Tyrsal over 1¾m here last time. Shorter trip no problem, although has had 17 runs in handicaps without success. so not one for maximum stakes.
Won over an extended 2m at Wolverhampton last month, and ran well when 2L third of 11 to Butterfield in a 1¾m handicap there last time. Ran poorly on last try over C&D, but claims if that run is ignored.
4lb higher than when winning a 1¾m handicap here early in the month, but hasn't matched that form in two subsequent starts over 2m. Looks on a stiff enough mark on the balance of his form.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Royal Cosmic
|5
|9-10
|10/1
|Full Result
|T: R A FaheyJ: Sebastian Woods
Betting
Forecast
Cold Harbour (9/4), Sociologist (5/1), Grandscape (6/1), Princess Harley (7/1), Croeso Cymraeg (7/1), Motahassen (8/1), Never A Word (16/1), Percy (22/1), Doctor Jazz (28/1), Skeaping (28/1)
Verdict
- Cold Harbour
- Grandscape
- Sociologist
