20:00 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
Short-head C&D winner in February 2019 (also held his form on his next couple of starts); hasn't fired on all cylinders more recently but is becoming ever more attractively weighted by the race; does he still possess the desire at the age of nine?
Sole win (from 18 starts) came when making all in a 6f maiden handicap at Ripon (good) in July 2019; hardly the most enticing, but deserves another chance to prove himself on the AW (possibly resented the Southwell kickback); first run for 99 days.
Won back-to-back races here in the autumn (5f-6f) - 2lb higher than when beating Burtonwood by ½L on the second occasion; slowly away on his last couple of starts; is thought more than capable of being in the mix against these opponents.
Served notice that he was working back to form with a respectable fourth (beaten 2L) to Polly Douglas at Wolverhampton (5f) a fortnight ago; was successful off this mark over C&D in November (beat Be Proud by a short-head); fair chance.
Well backed 6-4f when winning a 6f classified stakes at Lingfield (good to firm) in June; outpaced from the two furlong pole on her return to the track over C&D last week; needs to step forward markedly.
Eight-race maiden; runner-up on two occasions on the Fibresand at Southwell (5f) already this year - was beaten ½L by the gambled upon Red Stripes last week; clearly going the right way at an admittedly low level.
Hot only once in 30 starts, when winning a maiden over this trip for Tony Carroll at Lingfield (February 2017); third at odds of 100-1 on his penultimate start (Dundalk); unconvincing.
No smiles since her maiden win at Nottingham (5f, soft) in July 2016 and on that basis alone (1-35 career) can be given a wide berth; runner-up at Catterick (6f, good to soft) in August 2019.
Sole win (from 27 starts) came over C&D in January 2019 - beat the veteran Novabridge by a neck; poor towards the back end of 2019; finished on the tail of Qaaraat at Wolverhampton latest but isn't guaranteed to back up that effort.
Nine-race maiden; well beaten on both starts since October 2018; needs the newly-applied blinkers to work a miracle; virtually impossible to consider as a realistic win or place contender; is readily overlooked.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|11
|Gorgeous General
|4
|8-12
|9/1
|Full Result
|T: L A MullaneyJ: Phil Dennis
Betting
Forecast
Jeffrey Harris (11/4), Qaaraat (7/2), Jan Van Hoof (5/1), Final Legacy (13/2), Montalvan (7/1), Hot Stuff (11/1), Hello Girl (11/1), Mightaswellsmile (12/1), Encoded (20/1), Iron Ryan (20/1), Marcella (40/1)
Verdict
- Jeffrey Harris
- Qaaraat
- Final Legacy
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.