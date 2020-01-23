Meetings

19:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Handicap (Class 6)
  • 6f, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 15.9sOff time:19:31:05
1
(6)
Sound Mixerp15
39-7OR: 65BF
7/4
T: W J HaggasJ: B A Curtis

Raised her game on handicap debut at Kempton (6f) when a closing ½L second to the Ed Walker-trained Malmesbury Abbey; merits plenty of respect from a 2lb higher mark; the likely market leader.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Rebel Redemptionv43
39-7OR: 65D
7/2
T: J J QuinnJ: Jason Hart

Has plenty of experience; was always towards the front-end when breaking his duck at the eighth attempt in a 6f Chelmsford nursery six weeks ago; 7lb higher in the weights tonight.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Abbaleka8
39-5OR: 63
12/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Lewis Edmunds

Eight-race maiden; was beaten 7½L (third) by the promising Ladleys Beluga at Southwell (5f) last week; stays this 6f trip, but unfortunately doesn't appeal as a future winner in waiting.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Constitutional11
39-4OR: 62BFC
5/1
T: K R BurkeJ: Harrison Shaw (3)

Much improved when springing a 33-1 shock here (7f) in September and has continued in reasonable shape since; got motoring far too late when a closing third to Sea Of Cool at Southwell (7f) eleven days ago; probable key player.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(8)
Redzone36
39-0OR: 58
10/3
T: B SmartJ: G Lee

Six-race maiden; has run reasonably well on both previous Newcastle starts (6f), including when fourth (beaten 4¼L) to Asmund in November - the runner-up Tommy De Vito gave that form a significant boost here last week.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(3)
Amiciab15
38-11OR: 55
28/1
T: M BottiJ: J Quinn

Six-race maiden; has fallen 7lb in the weights since introduced to handicapping; was slowly into stride and never dangerous when last of ten to Miss Thoughtful at Kempton (6f) 15 days ago.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(2)
Tiltilys Rock6
38-2OR: 46
25/1
T: A CrookJ: K T O'Neill

11-race maiden; offered a small ray of light when runner-up at odds of 66-1 over 5f here in December; only fourth of seven to Coast Ofalfujairah (beaten 6½L) here last week; others considered much more likely.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
(4)
Upstage19
39-2OR: 60
T: D M SimcockJ: L Morris

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Scandinavian Lady39-211/1Full Result
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

Betting

Forecast

Sound Mixer (7/4), Redzone (10/3), Rebel Redemption (7/2), Constitutional (5/1), Abbaleka (12/1), Upstage (14/1), Tiltilys Rock (25/1), Amicia (28/1)

Verdict

The William Haggas-trained Sound Mixer will take a huge chunk out of the market. She raised her game when making a winning handicap debut at Kempton (6f) a fortnight ago and has potentially got off lightly with just a 2lb weights rise. However, that's not to say that she'll have this all her own way with the likes of Rebel Redemption and Redzone both possible players. Furthermore, Karl Burke's CONSTITUTIONAL got motoring far too late when a rapidly closing third at Southwell (7f) latest, and although that form isn't overly strong he does possess experience of racing (and winning) at Newcastle.
  1. Constitutional
  2. Sound Mixer
  3. Redzone

Video Replay

