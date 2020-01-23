19:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
Raised her game on handicap debut at Kempton (6f) when a closing ½L second to the Ed Walker-trained Malmesbury Abbey; merits plenty of respect from a 2lb higher mark; the likely market leader.
Has plenty of experience; was always towards the front-end when breaking his duck at the eighth attempt in a 6f Chelmsford nursery six weeks ago; 7lb higher in the weights tonight.
Eight-race maiden; was beaten 7½L (third) by the promising Ladleys Beluga at Southwell (5f) last week; stays this 6f trip, but unfortunately doesn't appeal as a future winner in waiting.
Much improved when springing a 33-1 shock here (7f) in September and has continued in reasonable shape since; got motoring far too late when a closing third to Sea Of Cool at Southwell (7f) eleven days ago; probable key player.
Six-race maiden; has run reasonably well on both previous Newcastle starts (6f), including when fourth (beaten 4¼L) to Asmund in November - the runner-up Tommy De Vito gave that form a significant boost here last week.
Six-race maiden; has fallen 7lb in the weights since introduced to handicapping; was slowly into stride and never dangerous when last of ten to Miss Thoughtful at Kempton (6f) 15 days ago.
11-race maiden; offered a small ray of light when runner-up at odds of 66-1 over 5f here in December; only fourth of seven to Coast Ofalfujairah (beaten 6½L) here last week; others considered much more likely.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Scandinavian Lady
|3
|9-2
|11/1
|Full Result
|T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart
Betting
Forecast
Sound Mixer (7/4), Redzone (10/3), Rebel Redemption (7/2), Constitutional (5/1), Abbaleka (12/1), Upstage (14/1), Tiltilys Rock (25/1), Amicia (28/1)
Verdict
- Constitutional
- Sound Mixer
- Redzone
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.