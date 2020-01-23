Verdict

Constitutional Sound Mixer Redzone

The William Haggas-trainedwill take a huge chunk out of the market. She raised her game when making a winning handicap debut at Kempton (6f) a fortnight ago and has potentially got off lightly with just a 2lb weights rise. However, that's not to say that she'll have this all her own way with the likes ofandboth possible players. Furthermore, Karl Burke'sgot motoring far too late when a rapidly closing third at Southwell (7f) latest, and although that form isn't overly strong he does possess experience of racing (and winning) at Newcastle.