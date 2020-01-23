19:00 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
Sprung a 33-1 surprise over C&D in March 2019 (same mark); there's few positively identifiable pointers either side of that success, albeit he probably needed his comeback run at Wolverhampton (1m½f) 13 days ago.
Rated 7lb lower than when winning over 6f here in April 2019; failed to beat a single rival on his sole previous attempt at 7f (Catterick) which means that he has plenty of questions to answer in terms of stamina.
Justified favouritism when winning a similar contest here in January 2019 (from a 2lb lower mark); much less productive on turf last summer (0-3) and is returning from a 168-day absence; couldn't be completely discounted.
With Les Eyre when finishing runner-up in a Redcar seller (1m, good) in September 2019; made the frame (beaten in excess of 6L) on his second start for Denis Quinn at Nottingham (5f, heavy) in November; 1-14 on the AW.
Heavily supported evens-favourite when winning for the second time over this C&D six weeks ago; that represents reasonably strong form in the context of this race; is steadily rising in the weights (5lb higher); sets the standard.
Cost €150,000 as a juvenile but didn't make the track until a 4yo (for Stuart Coltherd); has shown minimal traces of ability in six starts since; cheekpieces fitted post wind surgery on debut for the Ingoe handler Karen McLintock.
Broke his Fibresand duck when driven out to fend off Le Manege Enchante (over 6f) 16 days ago; 3lb higher; won twice over 5f at this track in the early months of 2019; has stamina to prove over 7f.
Ultra-consistent on turf at Catterick and Ayr (6f-7f) during July and August 2019 and remains fairly handicapped; should strip fitter for a recent run (form is tested earlier by Lukoutoldmakezebak); must enter the thinking in a modest contest.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|10
|Porrima
|4
|9-4
|14/1
|Full Result
|T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen
Betting
Forecast
Billy Wedge (11/8), The Right Choice (3/1), Bugler Bob (9/2), Phantasmal (9/2), Decision Maker (6/1), Rich Approach (10/1), Inner Circle (10/1), Macs Blessings (14/1), Minor Melody (20/1), Tiercel (33/1), Intense Style (33/1)
Verdict
- Macs Blessings
- Billy Wedge
- Rich Approach
