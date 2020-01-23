Meetings

19:00 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap (Class 6)
  • 7f 14y, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Winning time:1m 31.19sOff time:19:01:19
2
(11)
Tiercel13
79-9OR: 67CD
33/1
T: Rebecca BastimanJ: Phil Dennis

Sprung a 33-1 surprise over C&D in March 2019 (same mark); there's few positively identifiable pointers either side of that success, albeit he probably needed his comeback run at Wolverhampton (1m½f) 13 days ago.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(9)
Bugler Bobv36
49-7OR: 65C
9/2
T: J J QuinnJ: Jason Hart

Rated 7lb lower than when winning over 6f here in April 2019; failed to beat a single rival on his sole previous attempt at 7f (Catterick) which means that he has plenty of questions to answer in terms of stamina.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Rich Approach168
49-5OR: 63CD
10/1
T: J D BethellJ: Jack Mitchell

Justified favouritism when winning a similar contest here in January 2019 (from a 2lb lower mark); much less productive on turf last summer (0-3) and is returning from a 168-day absence; couldn't be completely discounted.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(7)
Intense Style78
89-3OR: 61D
33/1
T: D P QuinnJ: Danny Brock

With Les Eyre when finishing runner-up in a Redcar seller (1m, good) in September 2019; made the frame (beaten in excess of 6L) on his second start for Denis Quinn at Nottingham (5f, heavy) in November; 1-14 on the AW.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(5)
Billy Wedge45
59-3OR: 61CD
11/8
T: Miss Tracy WaggottJ: Barry McHugh

Heavily supported evens-favourite when winning for the second time over this C&D six weeks ago; that represents reasonably strong form in the context of this race; is steadily rising in the weights (5lb higher); sets the standard.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Phantasmalp1168
69-0OR: 58WS
9/2
T: Karen McLintockJ: B A Curtis

Cost €150,000 as a juvenile but didn't make the track until a 4yo (for Stuart Coltherd); has shown minimal traces of ability in six starts since; cheekpieces fitted post wind surgery on debut for the Ingoe handler Karen McLintock.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Decision Maker16
68-13OR: 57C
6/1
T: S R BowringJ: Lewis Edmunds

Broke his Fibresand duck when driven out to fend off Le Manege Enchante (over 6f) 16 days ago; 3lb higher; won twice over 5f at this track in the early months of 2019; has stamina to prove over 7f.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Macs Blessingsb14
48-13OR: 57CD
14/1
T: Stef KeniryJ: Harrison Shaw (3)

Ultra-consistent on turf at Catterick and Ayr (6f-7f) during July and August 2019 and remains fairly handicapped; should strip fitter for a recent run (form is tested earlier by Lukoutoldmakezebak); must enter the thinking in a modest contest.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
(8)
The Right Choice2
59-9OR: 67
T: James FergusonJ: Non Runner
4
(10)
Inner Circle20
69-7OR: 65
T: D M LoughnaneJ: L Morris
11
(2)
Minor Melody97
68-2OR: 45
T: P DowneyJ: S P Davis

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
10Porrima49-414/1Full Result
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen

Betting

Forecast

Billy Wedge (11/8), The Right Choice (3/1), Bugler Bob (9/2), Phantasmal (9/2), Decision Maker (6/1), Rich Approach (10/1), Inner Circle (10/1), Macs Blessings (14/1), Minor Melody (20/1), Tiercel (33/1), Intense Style (33/1)

Verdict

Tracy Waggott's dual C&D winner Billy Wedge is undoubtedly the form horse in a fairly modest contest. However, he faces a stiffer test from a 5lb higher mark than when winning six weeks ago, so we'll opt to look elsewhere for the each-way value. The recent Southwell winner Decision Maker must prove his stamina reserves over 7f. Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see if the combination of wind surgery, cheekpieces and the switch to local trainer Karen McLintock can lift the fortunes of the ailing Phantasmal. However, for small stakes the suggested play is Stef Keniry's feasibly handicapped MACS BLESSINGS who should strip fitter for a recent comeback run.
  1. Macs Blessings
  2. Billy Wedge
  3. Rich Approach

Video Replay

