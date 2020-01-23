Verdict

Macs Blessings Billy Wedge Rich Approach

Tracy Waggott's dual C&D winneris undoubtedly the form horse in a fairly modest contest. However, he faces a stiffer test from a 5lb higher mark than when winning six weeks ago, so we'll opt to look elsewhere for the each-way value. The recent Southwell winnermust prove his stamina reserves over 7f. Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see if the combination of wind surgery, cheekpieces and the switch to local trainer Karen McLintock can lift the fortunes of the ailing. However, for small stakes the suggested play is Stef Keniry's feasibly handicappedwho should strip fitter for a recent comeback run.