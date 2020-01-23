Meetings

17:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 7f 14y, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Winning time:1m 29.5sOff time:17:32:14
1
(1)
Al Hurr
39-5OR:
3/1
T: M BottiJ: J Quinn

First foal from the UAE Oaks-placed Mensoora (a 6f-7f juvenile scorer in South Africa); has been found a fairly modest novice contest in which to make his racecourse debut; of major interest (especially if the market vibes are positive).

Last RunWatch last race
2
(9)
Almqvist11
39-5OR:
8/1
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Kingman colt; tenth foal; closely related to the 1m-1m4f AW winner Alma Linda; weakened after forcing the pace on debut at Southwell (7f); is likely to have taken plenty on board from that initial experience; can do better.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Arbiter49
39-5OR: 72
11/8
T: J H M GosdenJ: K T O'Neill

Kingman colt; hasn't set the world alight in three starts to date (6f-7f); raced keenly early on and ultimately weakened when fourth to Sky Commander at Kempton (7f maiden) seven weeks ago; trainer has a 38% strike-rate at Newcastle (AW).

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Celestial Wood17
39-5OR:
11/1
T: K DalgleishJ: G Lee

100-1 when finishing ninth of 13 to a stablemate of Arbiter on debut here (1m) in mid-December; has fared little better dropped back in trip (to 6f) at Wolverhampton since.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Jorgie15
39-5OR:
25/1
T: I JardineJ: Jamie Gormley

100-1 when finishing in the mid-division on debut here (6f) in December; failed to progress and only seventh of nine (28-1) to Union over 7f here subsequently.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Brodick34
39-0OR:
16/1
T: K R BurkeJ: Rhona Pindar (7)

Third foal from a half-sister to a 7f Group 3 juvenile winner (Sanus Per Aquam); was slowly into stride and never nearer when eighth of 12 to Amazing News on Wolverhampton (7f) debut.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Full Secret21
39-0OR:
10/1
T: R A FaheyJ: S P Davis (3)

Cost 50,000gns as a yearling; half-sister to five winners, including Danehill Kodiac (1m-1m4f); unable to build upon a mildly encouraging Wolverhampton (7f) debut when upped-in-trip at Chelmsford (1m); stablemate of Savage Beauty.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(4)
Savage Beauty48
39-0OR:
11/1
T: R A FaheyJ: Connor Murtagh (3)

Cost £20,000 as a juvenile; made the frame on debut at Catterick (7f fillies' novice, soft) in October; very low-key (behind Jorgie) over 6f here in early December; stablemate of Full Secret.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
(3)
Bella Believe
39-0OR: -
T: J WardJ: T Eaves

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
1Havana Rocket39-24/6Full Result
T: A M BaldingJ: P J McDonald

Betting

Forecast

Arbiter (11/8), Al Hurr (3/1), Almqvist (8/1), Full Secret (10/1), Savage Beauty (11/1), Celestial Wood (11/1), Brodick (16/1), Jorgie (25/1), Bella Believe (100/1)

Verdict

Perfectly fair to say that this race lacks a standout contender, although on balance the so far disappointing Kingman colt Arbiter just about sets the form standard. It's doubtless that he'll have his fair share of supporters with his trainer John Gosden operating a 38% strike-rate (42-112) on the AW at Newcastle. However, one should be prepared to take a chance on the Marco Botti-trained debutant AL HURR who ticks plenty of boxes on pedigree in a winnable contest.
  1. Al Hurr
  2. Arbiter
  3. Full Secret

Video Replay

