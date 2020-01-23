Verdict

Al Hurr Arbiter Full Secret

Perfectly fair to say that this race lacks a standout contender, although on balance the so far disappointing Kingman coltjust about sets the form standard. It's doubtless that he'll have his fair share of supporters with his trainer John Gosden operating a 38% strike-rate (42-112) on the AW at Newcastle. However, one should be prepared to take a chance on the Marco Botti-trained debutantwho ticks plenty of boxes on pedigree in a winnable contest.