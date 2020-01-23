17:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
First foal from the UAE Oaks-placed Mensoora (a 6f-7f juvenile scorer in South Africa); has been found a fairly modest novice contest in which to make his racecourse debut; of major interest (especially if the market vibes are positive).
Kingman colt; tenth foal; closely related to the 1m-1m4f AW winner Alma Linda; weakened after forcing the pace on debut at Southwell (7f); is likely to have taken plenty on board from that initial experience; can do better.
Kingman colt; hasn't set the world alight in three starts to date (6f-7f); raced keenly early on and ultimately weakened when fourth to Sky Commander at Kempton (7f maiden) seven weeks ago; trainer has a 38% strike-rate at Newcastle (AW).
100-1 when finishing ninth of 13 to a stablemate of Arbiter on debut here (1m) in mid-December; has fared little better dropped back in trip (to 6f) at Wolverhampton since.
100-1 when finishing in the mid-division on debut here (6f) in December; failed to progress and only seventh of nine (28-1) to Union over 7f here subsequently.
Third foal from a half-sister to a 7f Group 3 juvenile winner (Sanus Per Aquam); was slowly into stride and never nearer when eighth of 12 to Amazing News on Wolverhampton (7f) debut.
Cost 50,000gns as a yearling; half-sister to five winners, including Danehill Kodiac (1m-1m4f); unable to build upon a mildly encouraging Wolverhampton (7f) debut when upped-in-trip at Chelmsford (1m); stablemate of Savage Beauty.
Cost £20,000 as a juvenile; made the frame on debut at Catterick (7f fillies' novice, soft) in October; very low-key (behind Jorgie) over 6f here in early December; stablemate of Full Secret.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|1
|Havana Rocket
|3
|9-2
|4/6
|Full Result
|T: A M BaldingJ: P J McDonald
Betting
Forecast
Arbiter (11/8), Al Hurr (3/1), Almqvist (8/1), Full Secret (10/1), Savage Beauty (11/1), Celestial Wood (11/1), Brodick (16/1), Jorgie (25/1), Bella Believe (100/1)
Verdict
- Al Hurr
- Arbiter
- Full Secret
