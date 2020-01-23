Meetings

17:25 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020

  • Jebel Ali Port Handicap - Dirt
  • 1m 2f, Fast
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner271,768.00 AED2nd102,796.00 AED3rd51,068.00 AED4th23,372.00 AED5th11,780.00 AED6th7,029.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 4.99sOff time:17:25:49
1
(6)
Zorionp219
69-6OR: 103
10/1
T: C ApplebyJ: W Buick
2
(12)
Montsarratb21
79-3OR: 100CD
17/2
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
3
(1)
Parsimony55
49-2OR: 100
25/1
T: D O'neillJ: P Cosgrave
4
(7)
Grand Argentierv21
89-1OR: 98CD
16/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
5
(2)
Tried And Trueb121
88-13OR: 96CD
33/1
T: D WatsonJ: S Hitchcott
6
(5)
Above Normalb21
68-11OR: 94
11/1
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
7
(10)
Great King21
68-11OR: 94D
100/1
T: T GillespieJ: Dane O'Neill
8
(4)
Dubai Icon21
48-10OR: 94D
13/8
T: S bin SuroorJ: C Soumillon
9
(11)
Etijaahh77
108-10OR: 93CD
28/1
T: D WatsonJ: Jim Crowley
10
(8)
Festival Of Agesh1,t121
68-10OR: 93D
33/1
T: I MohammedJ: F Veron
11
(14)
Big Kitten166
58-9OR: 92D
20/1
T: D WatsonJ: Connor Beasley
12
(9)
Franz Kafka19
48-8OR: 92D
11/4
T: S CrisfordJ: Harry Bentley
13
(13)
George Villiersb7
58-8OR: 91C
9/1
T: S SeemarJ: T P O'Shea
14
(16)
Master Blastert181
58-8OR: 91D
100/1
T: Susanne BerneklintJ: B Pinheiro
15
(3)
Edaraat122
48-6OR: 90BF
50/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: S Paiva

Non-Runners

16
(15)
Starry Eyes307
48-5OR: 89
T: S CrisfordJ: A Fresu

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dubai Icon (13/8), Franz Kafka (11/4), Montsarrat (17/2), George Villiers (9/1), Zorion (10/1), Above Normal (11/1), Grand Argentier (16/1), Big Kitten (20/1), Parsimony (25/1), Etijaah (28/1), Festival Of Ages (33/1), Tried And True (33/1), Edaraat (50/1), Starry Eyes (50/1), Great King (100/1), Master Blaster (100/1)

