Meetings
17:25 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020
1
(6)
Zorionp219
69-6OR: 103
10/1
2
(12)
Montsarratb21
79-3OR: 100CD
17/2
3
(1)
49-2OR: 100
25/1
4
(7)
89-1OR: 98CD
16/1
5
(2)
Tried And Trueb121
88-13OR: 96CD
33/1
6
(5)
Above Normalb21
68-11OR: 94
11/1
7
(10)
68-11OR: 94D
100/1
8
(4)
48-10OR: 94D
13/8
9
(11)
Etijaahh77
108-10OR: 93CD
28/1
10
(8)
Festival Of Agesh1,t121
68-10OR: 93D
33/1
11
(14)
Big Kitten166
58-9OR: 92D
20/1
12
(9)
48-8OR: 92D
11/4
13
(13)
58-8OR: 91C
9/1
14
(16)
Master Blastert181
58-8OR: 91D
100/1
15
(3)
Edaraat122
48-6OR: 90BF
50/1
Non-Runners
16
(15)
Starry Eyes307
48-5OR: 89
T: S CrisfordJ: A Fresu
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dubai Icon (13/8), Franz Kafka (11/4), Montsarrat (17/2), George Villiers (9/1), Zorion (10/1), Above Normal (11/1), Grand Argentier (16/1), Big Kitten (20/1), Parsimony (25/1), Etijaah (28/1), Festival Of Ages (33/1), Tried And True (33/1), Edaraat (50/1), Starry Eyes (50/1), Great King (100/1), Master Blaster (100/1)
