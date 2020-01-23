Meetings

  • Al Fahidi Fort Sponsored By Dp World UAE Region Group 2 Stakes - Turf (Class 1)
  • 7f, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner503,278.00 AED2nd190,368.00 AED3rd94,569.00 AED4th43,281.00 AED5th21,818.00 AED6th13,020.00 AED
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:1m 22.35sOff time:16:50:18
1
(1)
Glorious Journey109
59-3OR: 113D
9/4
T: C ApplebyJ: James Doyle
2
(2)
Mubtasim280
69-0OR: 109CD
8/1
T: C ApplebyJ: B Doyle
3
(3)
Mythical Magic219
59-0OR: 112CD
15/8
T: C ApplebyJ: W Buick
4
(4)
Poet's Society76
69-0OR: 100D
66/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley
5
(5)
Inverleighh121
49-0OR: 102
80/1
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
6
(6)
Blitzkriegt122
59-0OR: 110D
8/1
T: D O'neillJ: P Cosgrave
7
(7)
Royal Meetingt182
49-0OR: 110D
4/1
T: S bin SuroorJ: C Soumillon

Betting

Forecast

Mythical Magic (15/8), Glorious Journey (9/4), Royal Meeting (4/1), Mubtasim (8/1), Blitzkrieg (8/1), Poet's Society (66/1), Inverleigh (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

