Meetings
16:50 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
59-3OR: 113D
9/4
2
(2)
Mubtasim280
69-0OR: 109CD
8/1
3
(3)
59-0OR: 112CD
15/8
4
(4)
69-0OR: 100D
66/1
5
(5)
Inverleighh121
49-0OR: 102
80/1
6
(6)
Blitzkriegt122
59-0OR: 110D
8/1
7
(7)
Royal Meetingt182
49-0OR: 110D
4/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mythical Magic (15/8), Glorious Journey (9/4), Royal Meeting (4/1), Mubtasim (8/1), Blitzkrieg (8/1), Poet's Society (66/1), Inverleigh (80/1)
