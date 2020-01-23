Meetings

16:15 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Al Bastakiya Trial Sponsored By Hamdan Bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal Conditions Stakes - Dirt
  • 1m 1f, Fast
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner201,310.00 AED2nd76,148.00 AED3rd37,828.00 AED4th17,311.00 AED5th8,728.00 AED6th5,209.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:1m 59.88sOff time:16:16:31
1
(6)
Bullof Wall Streett14
39-0OR: 80
22/1
T: F CastroJ: Elione Chaves
2
(13)
Chinese Emperorb14
39-0OR: 83
50/1
T: L KelpJ: D Tudhope
3
(14)
Dark Of Nightv14
39-0OR: 89
9/2
T: M Al MheiriJ: A Fresu
4
(9)
Emirates Currency14
39-0OR: 78
16/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: T P O'Shea
5
(5)
Falcon Claws112
39-0OR: 65
9/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
6
(2)
First View14
39-0OR: 90
5/1
T: S bin SuroorJ: P Cosgrave
7
(15)
Grey Flash57
39-0OR: 80D
50/1
T: B OlsenJ: C Lopez
8
(10)
Laser Showv114
39-0OR: 88
12/1
T: S bin SuroorJ: K Stott
9
(11)
Lost In Time14
39-0OR: 88
9/2
T: S bin SuroorJ: C Soumillon
10
(7)
Midnight Oilp178
39-0OR: 82
40/1
T: P WahlJ: P A Graberg
12
(3)
Timo Nurmost195
39-0OR: 90
16/1
T: C MalmborgJ: F Janetzky
13
(4)
Toosh Carlrast174
39-0OR: 81D
22/1
T: F CastroJ: Dane O'Neill
14
(16)
Zabardast14
39-0OR:
13/2
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
15
(12)
Devine Trinity21
38-9OR:
66/1
T: F NassJ: B Doyle
16
(8)
Princess Bride92
38-9OR: 77
9/2
T: S bin SuroorJ: M M Monaghan

Non-Runners

11
(1)
Sanad Libya49
39-0OR: -
T: S SeemarJ: R Mullen
17
Sand Warrior35
39-0OR: -
T: M Al MheiriJ: Reserve 1
18
Al Asouf Star5
39-0OR: -
T: F NassJ: Reserve 2
19
Jukebox King14
39-0OR: -
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Reserve 3
20
Miracle Power49
39-0OR: -
T: F NassJ: Reserve 4

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dark Of Night (9/2), Princess Bride (9/2), Lost In Time (9/2), Sanad Libya (9/2), First View (5/1), Zabardast (13/2), Falcon Claws (9/1), Laser Show (12/1), Emirates Currency (16/1), Timo Nurmos (16/1), Bullof Wall Street (22/1), Toosh Carlras (22/1), Midnight Oil (40/1), Grey Flash (50/1), Chinese Emperor (50/1), Devine Trinity (66/1), Sand Warrior (N/A), Miracle Power (N/A), Jukebox King (N/A), Al Asouf Star (N/A)

