16:15 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020
- Al Bastakiya Trial Sponsored By Hamdan Bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal Conditions Stakes - Dirt
- 1m 1f, Fast
- 15 Runners
- Winner201,310.00 AED2nd76,148.00 AED3rd37,828.00 AED4th17,311.00 AED5th8,728.00 AED6th5,209.00 AED
- Surface: Dirt
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Dark Of Night (9/2), Princess Bride (9/2), Lost In Time (9/2), Sanad Libya (9/2), First View (5/1), Zabardast (13/2), Falcon Claws (9/1), Laser Show (12/1), Emirates Currency (16/1), Timo Nurmos (16/1), Bullof Wall Street (22/1), Toosh Carlras (22/1), Midnight Oil (40/1), Grey Flash (50/1), Chinese Emperor (50/1), Devine Trinity (66/1), Sand Warrior (N/A), Miracle Power (N/A), Jukebox King (N/A), Al Asouf Star (N/A)
