Meetings

15:40 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Dubai Dash Sponsored By Jafza Listed Handicap - Turf (Class 1)
  • 5f, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner352,292.00 AED2nd133,258.00 AED3rd66,199.00 AED4th30,298.00 AED5th15,271.00 AED6th9,112.00 AED
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:56.6sOff time:15:40:20
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Rusumaat49
69-6OR: 105
66/1
T: M Al MheiriJ: Dane O'Neill
2
(2)
Abrantes14
79-1OR: 100D
16/1
T: G Arizkorreta EloseguiJ: C Soumillon
3
(3)
Caspian Princet21
119-1OR: 100CD
9/2
T: M ApplebyJ: Connor Beasley
4
(4)
Prodigal Sonb,t125
48-13OR: 98D
12/1
T: D O'neillJ: P Cosgrave
5
(5)
Neverland Rock14
48-9OR: 94
33/1
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
6
(6)
Equilateral124
59-6OR: 105D
10/11
T: C HillsJ: James Doyle
7
(7)
Waadyh21
89-1OR: 100D
8/1
T: D WatsonJ: Jim Crowley
8
(8)
A Momentofmadnessh21
78-11OR: 96D
5/1
T: C HillsJ: W Buick

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Equilateral (10/11), Caspian Prince (9/2), A Momentofmadness (5/1), Waady (8/1), Prodigal Son (12/1), Abrantes (16/1), Neverland Rock (33/1), Rusumaat (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby