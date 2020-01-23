Meetings
15:40 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
Rusumaat49
69-6OR: 105
66/1
2
(2)
Abrantes14
79-1OR: 100D
16/1
3
(3)
119-1OR: 100CD
9/2
4
(4)
Prodigal Sonb,t125
48-13OR: 98D
12/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 94
33/1
6
(6)
Equilateral124
59-6OR: 105D
10/11
7
(7)
Waadyh21
89-1OR: 100D
8/1
8
(8)
78-11OR: 96D
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Equilateral (10/11), Caspian Prince (9/2), A Momentofmadness (5/1), Waady (8/1), Prodigal Son (12/1), Abrantes (16/1), Neverland Rock (33/1), Rusumaat (66/1)
