15:05 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020

  • Uae 1000 Guineas Sponsored By Mina Hamriya Listed Stakes - Dirt (Class 1)
  • 1m, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner503,278.00 AED2nd190,368.00 AED3rd94,569.00 AED4th43,281.00 AED5th21,818.00 AED6th13,020.00 AED
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:1m 37.98sOff time:15:05:52
1
(1)
Dubai Love21
39-0OR: 85D
16/1
T: S bin SuroorJ: P Cosgrave
2
(2)
Silent Nightt21
39-0OR: 84
100/1
T: P WahlJ: C Lopez
3
(3)
Down On Da Bayouh21
39-0OR: 90C
7/2
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
4
(4)
Chasing Dreams14
39-0OR: 98
9/1
T: C ApplebyJ: W Buick
5
(5)
Havana Redb,t21
39-0OR: 78D
100/1
T: F CastroJ: Elione Chaves
6
(6)
Ascot Brass95
39-0OR: 89
100/1
T: N PetersenJ: P A Graberg
7
(7)
Rio Angie21
39-0OR: 88C
11/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
8
(8)
Final Song21
39-0OR: 103C
1/2
T: S bin SuroorJ: C Soumillon
9
(9)
Silent Wave14
39-0OR: 88
33/1
T: C ApplebyJ: James Doyle

Betting

Forecast

Final Song (1/2), Down On Da Bayou (7/2), Chasing Dreams (9/1), Rio Angie (11/1), Dubai Love (16/1), Silent Wave (33/1), Ascot Brass (100/1), Silent Night (100/1), Havana Red (100/1)

