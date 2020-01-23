Meetings
14:30 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020
1
(13)
69-6OR: 108
16/1
2
(14)
69-4OR: 106
40/1
3
(3)
Zamanb21
59-4OR: 106C
7/1
4
(15)
59-2OR: 104
14/1
5
(6)
Sharpaloh,t299
89-1OR: 103
12/1
6
(10)
Gifts Of Goldp121
59-0OR: 102
5/2
7
(1)
Court Poetp1245
48-10OR: 102
13/2
8
(7)
78-8OR: 96D
28/1
9
(16)
Kasaman154
48-8OR: 100
25/1
10
(4)
68-8OR: 96
12/1
11
(8)
58-7OR: 95D
80/1
12
(9)
Koeman21
68-7OR: 95D
33/1
13
(12)
48-5OR: 97D
5/2
14
(5)
Quarterbackp,t123
88-5OR: 93D
100/1
15
(2)
Rio Tigre293
98-5OR: 93CD
40/1
16
(11)
Zamaamh,t21
108-5OR: 93C
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dubai Future (5/2), Gifts Of Gold (5/2), Court Poet (13/2), Zaman (7/1), Massif Central (12/1), Sharpalo (12/1), Lucius Tiberius (14/1), Zamaam (16/1), Majestic Mambo (16/1), Kasaman (25/1), Across The Stars (28/1), Koeman (33/1), New Trails (40/1), Rio Tigre (40/1), Astronomer (80/1), Quarterback (100/1)
