Meetings

14:30 Meydan Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • P & O Marinas Handicap - Turf
  • 1m 4f, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner271,768.00 AED2nd102,796.00 AED3rd51,068.00 AED4th23,372.00 AED5th11,780.00 AED6th7,029.00 AED
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 27.91sOff time:14:32:42
1
(13)
Majestic Mambo14
69-6OR: 108
16/1
T: M F De KockJ: Dane O'Neill
2
(14)
New Trails21
69-4OR: 106
40/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley
3
(3)
Zamanb21
59-4OR: 106C
7/1
T: C ApplebyJ: James Doyle
4
(15)
Lucius Tiberiust21
59-2OR: 104
14/1
T: C ApplebyJ: B Doyle
5
(6)
Sharpaloh,t299
89-1OR: 103
12/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: A Fresu
6
(10)
Gifts Of Goldp121
59-0OR: 102
5/2
T: S bin SuroorJ: C Soumillon
7
(1)
Court Poetp1245
48-10OR: 102
13/2
T: C ApplebyJ: W Buick
8
(7)
Across The Starsh21
78-8OR: 96D
28/1
T: J RamadhanJ: P A Graberg
9
(16)
Kasaman154
48-8OR: 100
25/1
T: D M SimcockJ: R Mullen
10
(4)
Massif Central104
68-8OR: 96
12/1
T: M HalfordJ: T P O'Shea
11
(8)
Astronomerp7
58-7OR: 95D
80/1
T: M F De KockJ: S Hitchcott
12
(9)
Koeman21
68-7OR: 95D
33/1
T: M R ChannonJ: J F Egan
13
(12)
Dubai Future65
48-5OR: 97D
5/2
T: S bin SuroorJ: Harry Bentley
14
(5)
Quarterbackp,t123
88-5OR: 93D
100/1
T: N PetersenJ: R Ffrench
15
(2)
Rio Tigre293
98-5OR: 93CD
40/1
T: S GhadayerJ: M Barzalona
16
(11)
Zamaamh,t21
108-5OR: 93C
16/1
T: E CharpyJ: F Veron

Betting

Forecast

Dubai Future (5/2), Gifts Of Gold (5/2), Court Poet (13/2), Zaman (7/1), Massif Central (12/1), Sharpalo (12/1), Lucius Tiberius (14/1), Zamaam (16/1), Majestic Mambo (16/1), Kasaman (25/1), Across The Stars (28/1), Koeman (33/1), New Trails (40/1), Rio Tigre (40/1), Astronomer (80/1), Quarterback (100/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

