Meetings

18:45 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc De La Chartreuse - Attele
  • 1m 5f 120y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€7,560.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€840.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:50:32
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
For Ever D'aurcy236
50-0OR:
9/4
T: J L VerriereJ: L Verriere
2
Foot Glam55
50-0OR:
33/1
T: V DorisonJ: B Ruet
3
Fiere Agatha138
50-0OR:
22/1
T: G RaffestinJ: A Tintillier
4
Follow Me Visais153
50-0OR:
7/1
T: R MourlonJ: D Bekaert
5
Feerie Delo205
50-0OR:
6/1
T: A BonnefoyJ: A Bonnefoy
6
Fierte Du Maxfran168
50-0OR:
50/1
T: Mme Jennifer ValetteJ: Mme J Valette
7
Fil Des Malberaux154
50-0OR:
14/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay
8
Fanatic Seven88
50-0OR:
14/1
T: L LerenardJ: F Jamard
9
Flamboyante D'ete115
50-0OR:
4/1
T: F J PeltierJ: F J Peltier
10
First Du Rys
50-0OR:
66/1
T: L PaleauJ: L Paleau
11
Flamenco Dream209
50-0OR:
40/1
T: M MessagerJ: M Messager
12
Fonica D'hague203
50-0OR:
66/1
T: G NoyonJ: G Noyon
13
Franklin Math357
50-0OR:
80/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
14
French People55
50-0OR:
50/1
T: V DorisonJ: V Dorison
15
Flash De Joudes124
50-0OR:
66/1
T: F BonnefoyJ: F Bonnefoy
16
Folk De La Vallee8
50-0OR:
18/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
17
Fanette Des Forges19
50-0OR:
14/1
T: G R HuguetJ: J Cuoq
18
Facto Prior134
50-0OR:
6/1
T: S DesmarresJ: S Desmarres

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

For Ever D'aurcy (9/4), Flamboyante D'ete (4/1), Feerie Delo (6/1), Facto Prior (6/1), Follow Me Visais (7/1), Fanette Des Forges (14/1), Fil Des Malberaux (14/1), Fanatic Seven (14/1), Folk De La Vallee (18/1), Fiere Agatha (22/1), Foot Glam (33/1), Flamenco Dream (40/1), Fierte Du Maxfran (50/1), French People (50/1), Flash De Joudes (66/1), First Du Rys (66/1), Fonica D'hague (66/1), Franklin Math (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby