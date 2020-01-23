Meetings

17:10 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc Des Grands Causses - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Diva De Fromentel62
70-0OR:
50/1
T: J VinigerJ: M Messager
2
Deesse De Christal28
70-0OR:
25/1
T: J VinigerJ: F Jamard
3
Dandy De Melodie191
70-0OR:
50/1
T: A BonnefoyJ: A Bonnefoy
4
Darwin Louki65
70-0OR:
28/1
T: J L VerriereJ: L Verriere
5
Diva Des Forges8
70-0OR:
33/1
T: G R HuguetJ: G R Huguet
6
Duchesse Du Dome43
70-0OR:
5/1
T: P H DaugeardJ: Ph Daugeard
7
Darwin Begonia8
70-0OR:
5/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
8
Derby D'Epsom54
70-0OR:
2/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
9
Di Doo Di Doo Dah31
70-0OR:
9/2
T: C GodardJ: D Bekaert
10
Delco Du Bas Bosq41
70-0OR:
28/1
T: P J CordeauJ: Y Cordeau
11
Dorlando De Coude106
70-0OR:
50/1
T: O CheneJ: Th Lemoine
12
Dolly Du Carbonel9
70-0OR:
18/1
T: E BouyerJ: G Bouyer
13
D'Amour De Magny9
70-0OR:
25/1
T: G FournigaultJ: G Fournigault
14
Darling Du Rabutin9
70-0OR:
20/1
T: J CuoqJ: J Cuoq
15
Diabolo Night8
70-0OR:
16/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy
16
Dream Atout143
70-0OR:
33/1
T: B CuryJ: A Cury
17
Dorie De Sauzette14
70-0OR:
8/1
T: P CallierJ: B Ruet
18
Deesse De Foot17
70-0OR:
50/1
T: P HawasJ: Th Dromigny

Betting

Forecast

Derby D'Epsom (2/1), Di Doo Di Doo Dah (9/2), Darwin Begonia (5/1), Duchesse Du Dome (5/1), Dorie De Sauzette (8/1), Diabolo Night (16/1), Dolly Du Carbonel (18/1), Darling Du Rabutin (20/1), Deesse De Christal (25/1), D'Amour De Magny (25/1), Darwin Louki (28/1), Delco Du Bas Bosq (28/1), Diva Des Forges (33/1), Dream Atout (33/1), Dorlando De Coude (50/1), Dandy De Melodie (50/1), Diva De Fromentel (50/1), Deesse De Foot (50/1)

