16:37 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc D'armorique - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Devoir Math248
70-0OR:
66/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
2
Deesse Of Fairy57
70-0OR:
12/1
T: C H MirandelJ: Th Dromigny
3
Express Seven36
60-0OR:
10/3
T: L FresneauJ: L Fresneau
4
Colombe Reynald45
80-0OR:
80/1
T: S JamardJ: A Tintillier
5
Doyola143
70-0OR:
25/1
T: J UrozJ: J Uroz
6
Elisa Du Mottay35
60-0OR:
7/2
T: J VinigerJ: Ph Daugeard
7
Couronne D'or45
80-0OR:
10/1
T: G AlaineJ: F Jamard
8
Diction Haufor9
70-0OR:
40/1
T: J M GaudinJ: J M Gaudin
9
Darling Oaks115
70-0OR:
33/1
T: G VidalJ: G Vidal
10
Banjo D'Or15
90-0OR:
25/1
T: G TouronJ: G Touron
11
Blue De Lorjac99
90-0OR:
66/1
T: G GauvinJ: A Bonnefoy
12
Crevigor9
80-0OR:
11/2
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
13
Cybele Phil5
80-0OR:
17/2
T: M MessagerJ: M Messager
14
Canal D'Arthe50
80-0OR:
16/1
T: P CallierJ: Martin Cormy
15
Carla Griff45
80-0OR:
50/1
T: P H GaillardJ: Ph Gaillard
16
Emmy Joyeuse15
60-0OR:
28/1
T: Mathieu DaougabelJ: M Daougabel
17
Davidoff Du Klau60
70-0OR:
8/1
T: R MourlonJ: D Bekaert
18
Caiman Du Citrus40
80-0OR:
9/1
T: G R HuguetJ: J Cuoq

Betting

Forecast

Express Seven (10/3), Elisa Du Mottay (7/2), Crevigor (11/2), Davidoff Du Klau (8/1), Cybele Phil (17/2), Caiman Du Citrus (9/1), Couronne D'or (10/1), Deesse Of Fairy (12/1), Canal D'Arthe (16/1), Doyola (25/1), Banjo D'Or (25/1), Emmy Joyeuse (28/1), Darling Oaks (33/1), Diction Haufor (40/1), Carla Griff (50/1), Devoir Math (66/1), Blue De Lorjac (66/1), Colombe Reynald (80/1)

