16:37 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Express Seven (10/3), Elisa Du Mottay (7/2), Crevigor (11/2), Davidoff Du Klau (8/1), Cybele Phil (17/2), Caiman Du Citrus (9/1), Couronne D'or (10/1), Deesse Of Fairy (12/1), Canal D'Arthe (16/1), Doyola (25/1), Banjo D'Or (25/1), Emmy Joyeuse (28/1), Darling Oaks (33/1), Diction Haufor (40/1), Carla Griff (50/1), Devoir Math (66/1), Blue De Lorjac (66/1), Colombe Reynald (80/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.