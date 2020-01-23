Meetings
16:02 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020
1
Eblack Berry205
60-0OR:
33/1
2
Eliak Picken209
60-0OR:
66/1
3
60-0OR:
8/1
4
60-0OR:
16/1
5
60-0OR:
50/1
6
60-0OR:
25/1
7
Exotic Oaks138
60-0OR:
12/1
8
60-0OR:
10/1
9
60-0OR:
13/8
10
60-0OR:
8/1
11
60-0OR:
10/1
12
60-0OR:
20/1
13
60-0OR:
11/2
14
60-0OR:
15/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Elixir Castelets (13/8), Eden Du Boulay (11/2), Edito Seven (15/2), Emir Du Bouillon (8/1), Echo De Tonnerre (8/1), Effet Saga (10/1), Equinio Sport (10/1), Exotic Oaks (12/1), Espoir Fleuri (16/1), Esope Du Bellay (20/1), Elmio Du Pac (25/1), Eblack Berry (33/1), Esprit D'Aby (50/1), Eliak Picken (66/1)
