16:02 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020

  • Prix Parc De La Foret D'orient - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:16:11:59
1
Eblack Berry205
60-0OR:
33/1
T: Joris FilograssoJ: M Daougabel
2
Eliak Picken209
60-0OR:
66/1
T: B CuryJ: A Cury
3
Echo De Tonnerre9
60-0OR:
8/1
T: P HawasJ: Th Dromigny
4
Espoir Fleuri8
60-0OR:
16/1
T: E GoutJ: E Gout
5
Esprit D'Aby16
60-0OR:
50/1
T: G TouronJ: P Callier
6
Elmio Du Pac7
60-0OR:
25/1
T: E GoutJ: R Gout
7
Exotic Oaks138
60-0OR:
12/1
T: G VidalJ: G Vidal
8
Equinio Sport9
60-0OR:
10/1
T: A TintillierJ: D Bekaert
9
Elixir Castelets36
60-0OR:
13/8
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
10
Emir Du Bouillon148
60-0OR:
8/1
T: J J BeausseJ: F Jamard
11
Effet Saga9
60-0OR:
10/1
T: R BerujatJ: Y Berujat
12
Esope Du Bellay7
60-0OR:
20/1
T: G TouronJ: G Touron
13
Eden Du Boulay137
60-0OR:
11/2
T: J HuguetJ: J Huguet
14
Edito Seven15
60-0OR:
15/2
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy

Betting

Forecast

Elixir Castelets (13/8), Eden Du Boulay (11/2), Edito Seven (15/2), Emir Du Bouillon (8/1), Echo De Tonnerre (8/1), Effet Saga (10/1), Equinio Sport (10/1), Exotic Oaks (12/1), Espoir Fleuri (16/1), Esope Du Bellay (20/1), Elmio Du Pac (25/1), Eblack Berry (33/1), Esprit D'Aby (50/1), Eliak Picken (66/1)

