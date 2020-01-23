Meetings

15:27 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc Des Caps Et Marais D'opale - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Fana D'amour450
50-0OR:
40/1
T: Mlle J TriompheJ: L Verriere
2
Goelette Manazif9
40-0OR:
40/1
T: M DujmicJ: M Dujmic
3
Fabio Foot23
50-0OR:
22/1
T: P HawasJ: Th Dromigny
4
Grimo De Bertrange272
40-0OR:
7/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
5
Genereux Eleven35
40-0OR:
40/1
T: A BonnefoyJ: A Bonnefoy
6
Flamenco Des Gires207
50-0OR:
16/1
T: G RaffestinJ: B Ruet
7
Gully D'argenviere209
40-0OR:
9/1
T: F JamardJ: F Jamard
8
Gavroche De Toues153
40-0OR:
14/1
T: Julien RaffestinJ: Julien Raffestin
9
Gentleman Lover12
40-0OR:
2/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
10
Gorazon34
40-0OR:
40/1
T: S Dell'aquilaJ: S Dell'aquila
11
Flag257
50-0OR:
28/1
T: J CuoqJ: J Cuoq
12
Follow Me One189
50-0OR:
40/1
T: B ChourreJ: B Chourre
13
Fenila60
50-0OR:
50/1
T: Mlle J TriompheJ: M Daougabel
14
Figlio Merite88
50-0OR:
40/1
T: A TintillierJ: A Tintillier
15
Flamenca De Kacy27
50-0OR:
9/1
T: P H DaugeardJ: Ph Daugeard
16
Forever Marancourt9
50-0OR:
11/4
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
17
Falga De Ritz14
50-0OR:
14/1
T: P CallierJ: Martin Cormy

Betting

Forecast

Gentleman Lover (2/1), Forever Marancourt (11/4), Grimo De Bertrange (7/1), Flamenca De Kacy (9/1), Gully D'argenviere (9/1), Falga De Ritz (14/1), Gavroche De Toues (14/1), Flamenco Des Gires (16/1), Fabio Foot (22/1), Flag (28/1), Fana D'amour (40/1), Genereux Eleven (40/1), Goelette Manazif (40/1), Gorazon (40/1), Follow Me One (40/1), Figlio Merite (40/1), Fenila (50/1)

