15:27 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020
Gentleman Lover (2/1), Forever Marancourt (11/4), Grimo De Bertrange (7/1), Flamenca De Kacy (9/1), Gully D'argenviere (9/1), Falga De Ritz (14/1), Gavroche De Toues (14/1), Flamenco Des Gires (16/1), Fabio Foot (22/1), Flag (28/1), Fana D'amour (40/1), Genereux Eleven (40/1), Goelette Manazif (40/1), Gorazon (40/1), Follow Me One (40/1), Figlio Merite (40/1), Fenila (50/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.