Meetings
20:30 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 89BFD
15/8
2
(2)
58-9OR: 104BFD
5/1
3
(3)
68-9OR: 91D
8/1
4
(4)
108-9OR: 109BFD
9/4
5
(5)
Royal Coup109
58-9OR: 71
40/1
7
(7)
58-9OR: 100D
10/3
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Pango25
58-11OR: 97
T: David KassenJ: Marcos Meneses
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Yodel E. A. Who (15/8), Salsa's Return (9/4), Empire Power (10/3), Lil Commissioner (5/1), Pango (8/1), So Long Chuck (8/1), Royal Coup (40/1)
