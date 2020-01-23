Meetings
19:30 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 91D
7/1
2
(2)
48-9OR: 95BFD
9/4
3
(3)
Trilby34
58-9OR: 99D
3/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 94
11/4
6
(6)
48-9OR: 91
9/2
7
(7)
48-9OR: 95D
20/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
Biondetti's Choice62
68-9OR: 92
T: Kevin AttardJ: Edgar Prado
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Here Comes Jackie (9/4), Lovely Luvy (11/4), Trilby (3/1), Charlotte The Brit (9/2), Night Watch (7/1), Biondetti's Choice (8/1), Cassidy's Smile (20/1)
