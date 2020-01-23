14:25 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020
Took a while to come to hand over hurdles but showed plenty of ability when making all to land a maiden hurdle at Limerick in December; slight unknown is going into handicap but clearly in good heart and has excellent chance stepping up in trip
Fair efforts in three maiden hurdles and a novice event but doesn't exactly look a winner in waiting; chance that move to handicaps will improve his winning chance so not totally out of the reckoning.
Had show in the past he runs well fresh and proved that when easily winning last time out at Naas earlier this month; retained cheekpieces helped that day and while this is tougher, should give a good account of himself.
Very inconsistent these days; chance if reproducing fair effort on penultimate start at Punchestown in December but no chance if running as badly as he did last time at Fairyhouse.
Has not won over hurdles in over five years and while he has had some recent success over fences, it takes a great leap of imagination to believe he would be capable of winning this.
Broke his maiden over hurdles on his last appearance at Fairyhouse (2m4f), scoring by 4½L in a comfortable success; struggled in the closing stages last time at Punchestown and looks in the handicapper's grip.
Yet to win over hurdles in nine starts but rarely finishes too far yaw; will be suited by conditions and while last effort over fences was below par, he could go well at a fair price.
Bounced back to form at this track in November staying on strongly on the run-in to finish 2½L adrift of the winner over 2m on heavy ground. Capable of a big run if jumping better (unseated rider last time on penultimate start at Tramore).
One of the more consistent types in the line-up and was rewarded for this trait when winning well at Tramore last time out; more needed up in the handicap but clearly in good spirits and should run her race.
Won three times over timber back in 2015/16 but missed a chunk of time after and showed very little when returned to the track in 2017/18 season; well beaten in two recent outings and while hard to totally write off, looks an unlikely winner.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Allez Kal
|8
|11-4
|8/1
|T: J BarcoeJ: C A Landers
Betting
Forecast
Impatient Partner (4/1), R'evelyn Pleasure (4/1), Brawler (9/2), Eleazar Des Neiges (5/1), Abraham (11/2), Rebel Early (9/1), Macho Mover (10/1), Jukebox Jive (14/1), Crazyheart (16/1), Russian Bill (20/1), Ice Cool (20/1)
Verdict
- Jukebox Jive
- Rebel Early
- Crazyheart
