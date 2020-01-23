Meetings

14:25 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020

  • Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle (80-123)
  • 2m 4f, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€10,801.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€900.005th€540.006th€360.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 37.1sOff time:14:25:55
2
Eleazar Des Neiges25
611-8OR: 119
5/1
T: H De BromheadJ: H Morgan (4)

Took a while to come to hand over hurdles but showed plenty of ability when making all to land a maiden hurdle at Limerick in December; slight unknown is going into handicap but clearly in good heart and has excellent chance stepping up in trip

Last RunWatch last race
3
Impatient Partnert63
711-6OR: 117
4/1
T: N MeadeJ: E Walsh (4)

Fair efforts in three maiden hurdles and a novice event but doesn't exactly look a winner in waiting; chance that move to handicaps will improve his winning chance so not totally out of the reckoning.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Abrahamp,t18
811-5OR: 116
11/2
T: M BrassilJ: C Brassil (2)

Had show in the past he runs well fresh and proved that when easily winning last time out at Naas earlier this month; retained cheekpieces helped that day and while this is tougher, should give a good account of himself.

Last RunWatch last race
5
R'evelyn Pleasure12
811-3OR: 114D
4/1
T: S O O'BrienJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (4)

Very inconsistent these days; chance if reproducing fair effort on penultimate start at Punchestown in December but no chance if running as badly as he did last time at Fairyhouse.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Russian Billt60
1011-3OR: 114D
20/1
T: N MeadeJ: C P McNamara (2)

Has not won over hurdles in over five years and while he has had some recent success over fences, it takes a great leap of imagination to believe he would be capable of winning this.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Brawler23
511-1OR: 115BFD
9/2
T: Peter FaheyJ: T N Brett (4)

Broke his maiden over hurdles on his last appearance at Fairyhouse (2m4f), scoring by 4½L in a comfortable success; struggled in the closing stages last time at Punchestown and looks in the handicapper's grip.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Crazyheartp28
910-8OR: 105
16/1
T: P NolanJ: S F O'Keeffe (2)

Yet to win over hurdles in nine starts but rarely finishes too far yaw; will be suited by conditions and while last effort over fences was below par, he could go well at a fair price.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Rebel Early11
610-6OR: 103
9/1
T: W J BurkeJ: B Browne

Bounced back to form at this track in November staying on strongly on the run-in to finish 2½L adrift of the winner over 2m on heavy ground. Capable of a big run if jumping better (unseated rider last time on penultimate start at Tramore).

Last RunWatch last race
10
Macho Moverb22
510-5OR: 105
10/1
T: E DoyleJ: R P Treacy

One of the more consistent types in the line-up and was rewarded for this trait when winning well at Tramore last time out; more needed up in the handicap but clearly in good spirits and should run her race.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Ice Cool8
119-10OR: 93D
20/1
T: V T O'BrienJ: A W Short

Won three times over timber back in 2015/16 but missed a chunk of time after and showed very little when returned to the track in 2017/18 season; well beaten in two recent outings and while hard to totally write off, looks an unlikely winner.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
Jukebox Jive27
611-12OR: 123
T: G P CromwellJ: J B Kane

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Allez Kal811-48/1
T: J BarcoeJ: C A Landers

Betting

Forecast

Impatient Partner (4/1), R'evelyn Pleasure (4/1), Brawler (9/2), Eleazar Des Neiges (5/1), Abraham (11/2), Rebel Early (9/1), Macho Mover (10/1), Jukebox Jive (14/1), Crazyheart (16/1), Russian Bill (20/1), Ice Cool (20/1)

Verdict

JUKEBOX JIVE looks certain to appreciate the likely testing conditions and this step back up in trip and should be capable of giving a good account of himself. His best recent effort came around this trip on his penultimate start and should be capable of replicating that. The mare Rebel Early has run well at this track and although she needs to put a first flight blunder last time out behind her, should be capable of running a big race. Crazyheart is still looking for his first win over hurdles but looks reasonably weighted on what he has achieved and certainly has decent place claims at worst.
  1. Jukebox Jive
  2. Rebel Early
  3. Crazyheart

Video Replay

