15:10 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020
Point-to-point winner who is 0-4 under Rules. She was second of nine at Exeter (2m1f) on just her second start, while last time she came home fourth of nine at Stratford (2m½f) on her handicap debut. Down 1lb but others are preferred.
Scored over this C&D on her latest start last month to record her first victory over hurdles. That came following wind surgery. Set for her opening appearance in handicap company here. Worth consideration.
Prevailed in a bumper at Cheltenham (2m1f) back in April. Has gone close on her two runs over hurdles, including last time out when she was second of 11, beaten by a neck. Stepping down in trip now. One to consider.
Was a winner over hurdles at Warwick in a 15 runner field by a short-head on her penultimate start. Could not follow up at Chepstow (2m) last time as she finished fourth of eight. Leading contender on her handicap debut.
Her last success came three runs ago when she was victorious over fences at Ludlow (2m). She was only a neck away on her latest effort at Market Rasen in a 2m1f chase. Back over hurdles on her first run since February. One to think about.
Remains a maiden after six starts. She came close to success at Huntington (2m) three runs ago when she was second of eight. Has been disappointing on her two attempts since then. Other appeal more.
Was victorious over fences at Worcester (2m½f) back in June 2018. Her form since then has been disappointing. She had just one horse behind her in a seven runner field at this course (2m5f) last time. Visor is on for the first time. Hard to fancy.
Betting
Forecast
Mystic Dreamer (2/1), Maskada (2/1), Miss Heritage (5/2), Makety (12/1), Quantum Of Solace (14/1), Furia D'Oudairies (25/1), Alys Rock (66/1)
Verdict
- Maskada
- Mystic Dreamer
- Quantum Of Solace
