15:10 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020

  • britbet Mares' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3y, Good to Soft (Soft in places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,265.002nd£1,252.003rd£626.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:4m 5.1sOff time:15:10:54
1
Makety96
611-12OR: 115D
12/1
T: O SherwoodJ: L Heard

Point-to-point winner who is 0-4 under Rules. She was second of nine at Exeter (2m1f) on just her second start, while last time she came home fourth of nine at Stratford (2m½f) on her handicap debut. Down 1lb but others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Miss Heritage37
611-12OR: 115CD
5/2
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: Maxime Tissier (5)

Scored over this C&D on her latest start last month to record her first victory over hurdles. That came following wind surgery. Set for her opening appearance in handicap company here. Worth consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Mystic Dreamer44
611-10OR: 113BF
2/1
T: N J GiffordJ: L P Aspell

Prevailed in a bumper at Cheltenham (2m1f) back in April. Has gone close on her two runs over hurdles, including last time out when she was second of 11, beaten by a neck. Stepping down in trip now. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Maskada27
411-3OR: 117D
2/1
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: C Gethings

Was a winner over hurdles at Warwick in a 15 runner field by a short-head on her penultimate start. Could not follow up at Chepstow (2m) last time as she finished fourth of eight. Leading contender on her handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Quantum Of Solace302
1010-12OR: 101D
14/1
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Her last success came three runs ago when she was victorious over fences at Ludlow (2m). She was only a neck away on her latest effort at Market Rasen in a 2m1f chase. Back over hurdles on her first run since February. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Furia D'Oudairies94
510-8OR: 97
25/1
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

Remains a maiden after six starts. She came close to success at Huntington (2m) three runs ago when she was second of eight. Has been disappointing on her two attempts since then. Other appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Alys Rockv122
1110-0OR: 74D
66/1
T: Laura MorganJ: Tabitha Worsley (5)

Was victorious over fences at Worcester (2m½f) back in June 2018. Her form since then has been disappointing. She had just one horse behind her in a seven runner field at this course (2m5f) last time. Visor is on for the first time. Hard to fancy.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mystic Dreamer (2/1), Maskada (2/1), Miss Heritage (5/2), Makety (12/1), Quantum Of Solace (14/1), Furia D'Oudairies (25/1), Alys Rock (66/1)

Verdict

MASKADA has already prevailed over this distance at Warwick and she can have more success as she remains open to improvement over hurdles. Mystic Dreamer was just a neck away in second place last time out over hurdles and should once again go close on her handicap debut, while Quantum Of Solace has been running well over fences and can hit the frame here on her return to hurdles from a workable mark.
  1. Maskada
  2. Mystic Dreamer
  3. Quantum Of Solace

Video Replay

