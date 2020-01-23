14:35 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020
Is still a maiden over fences after four attempts. He was second of four on his debut at Wincanton (1m7½f) but has not built upon that since. Came down at the first fence last time at Sandown (2m4f). Needs to bounce back.
Has a great record over fences with three victories from his four starts. He suffered his first chase defeat on his latest outing at Chepstow (2m3½f) when he was third of seven as the 15/8 favourite. Leading contender.
A C&D winner who completed a hat-trick of wins when he won here back in March. His form has dipped since then, however, he did finish third of nine last time out at Sandown (2m4f). One for the shortlist.
Has prevailed twice over fences. His latest success came over hurdles though in France at Fontainebleau (2m5f) two runs ago. He could only finish fifth of nine last time over fences at Leicester (2m4f) as the 11/4 favourite. One to think about.
Has been unable to finish his latest four races. He returned to action at Leicester (2m4f) last month where he was pulled up on his opening appearance for his new yard. Hard to make a case for on recent form.
Broke his maiden three runs ago at Fontwell (2m5½f) in a five runner field as the 5/2 co-favourite. Has been unable to follow it up in two starts since, including latest when he was pulled up at Wetherby (3m). Capable of bouncing back.
His last success came at Uttoxeter (2m4f) back in March. Has finished second on two occasions since then, including last time at Uttoxeter (2m4f) in a five runner contest. Is now 1lb lower in the weights. Has each-way claims.
Scored over this C&D two runs ago in a six runner contest. Had to settle for second place over this C&D on his latest appearance where he was 17L behind the winner. One for the shortlist as he looks to continue his solid form at this track.
Recorded a hat-trick of wins over fences in 2019. His last appearance came at Leicester (2m) where he was fourth of eight. Remains off the same mark but is stepping up in trip. Others make more of an appeal.
Cap Du Nord (5/2), Eceparti (4/1), Eureu Du Boulay (5/1), Eclair De Guye (6/1), Thomas Todd (7/1), Vinnie The Hoddie (10/1), Cougar's Gold (14/1), Away For Slates (20/1), Holbrook Park (25/1)
- Eceparti
- Cap Du Nord
- Thomas Todd
