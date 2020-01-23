Meetings

14:35 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Horsemen's Group Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 2m 5f 44y, Good to Soft (Soft in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£8,837.002nd£2,595.003rd£1,297.004th£649.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 37.6sOff time:14:36:02
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Vinnie The Hoddie19
611-13OR: 126
10/1
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Is still a maiden over fences after four attempts. He was second of four on his debut at Wincanton (1m7½f) but has not built upon that since. Came down at the first fence last time at Sandown (2m4f). Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Eceparti27
611-12OR: 125BFD
4/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Has a great record over fences with three victories from his four starts. He suffered his first chase defeat on his latest outing at Chepstow (2m3½f) when he was third of seven as the 15/8 favourite. Leading contender.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Cap Du Nord19
711-9OR: 122CD
5/2
T: Christian WilliamsJ: Jack Tudor (7)

A C&D winner who completed a hat-trick of wins when he won here back in March. His form has dipped since then, however, he did finish third of nine last time out at Sandown (2m4f). One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Eureu Du Boulayt26
611-7OR: 120BFD
5/1
T: Richard HobsonJ: Paul O'Brien (3)

Has prevailed twice over fences. His latest success came over hurdles though in France at Fontainebleau (2m5f) two runs ago. He could only finish fifth of nine last time over fences at Leicester (2m4f) as the 11/4 favourite. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Holbrook Parkt43
1011-5OR: 118CD
25/1
T: Tom CloverJ: Jack Quinlan

Has been unable to finish his latest four races. He returned to action at Leicester (2m4f) last month where he was pulled up on his opening appearance for his new yard. Hard to make a case for on recent form.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Eclair De Guye12
611-1OR: 114BF
6/1
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: Maxime Tissier (5)

Broke his maiden three runs ago at Fontwell (2m5½f) in a five runner field as the 5/2 co-favourite. Has been unable to follow it up in two starts since, including latest when he was pulled up at Wetherby (3m). Capable of bouncing back.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Cougar's Goldp,t34
911-1OR: 114D
14/1
T: P BowenJ: S Bowen

His last success came at Uttoxeter (2m4f) back in March. Has finished second on two occasions since then, including last time at Uttoxeter (2m4f) in a five runner contest. Is now 1lb lower in the weights. Has each-way claims.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Thomas Toddh37
1010-13OR: 112CD
7/1
T: Laura MorganJ: R D Day

Scored over this C&D two runs ago in a six runner contest. Had to settle for second place over this C&D on his latest appearance where he was 17L behind the winner. One for the shortlist as he looks to continue his solid form at this track.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Away For Slatesh26
1010-12OR: 111
20/1
T: M F HarrisJ: Kevin Jones (3)

Recorded a hat-trick of wins over fences in 2019. His last appearance came at Leicester (2m) where he was fourth of eight. Remains off the same mark but is stepping up in trip. Others make more of an appeal.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cap Du Nord (5/2), Eceparti (4/1), Eureu Du Boulay (5/1), Eclair De Guye (6/1), Thomas Todd (7/1), Vinnie The Hoddie (10/1), Cougar's Gold (14/1), Away For Slates (20/1), Holbrook Park (25/1)

Verdict

ECEPARTI has already had a lot of success over fences and he can return to winning ways here to make up for his defeat last time off this mark at Chepstow. He remains open to improvement so the handicapper may not have hold of him just yet. Cap Du Nord is a C&D winner who should be able to build upon his third place finish on his latest outing at Sandown, while Thomas Todd has to be included in your calculations as he has produced two pleasing runs over this C&D recently.
  1. Eceparti
  2. Cap Du Nord
  3. Thomas Todd

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby