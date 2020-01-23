Verdict

Eceparti Cap Du Nord Thomas Todd

has already had a lot of success over fences and he can return to winning ways here to make up for his defeat last time off this mark at Chepstow. He remains open to improvement so the handicapper may not have hold of him just yet.is a C&D winner who should be able to build upon his third place finish on his latest outing at Sandown, whilehas to be included in your calculations as he has produced two pleasing runs over this C&D recently.