Meetings
12:25 Cagnes-sur-Mer Thu 23 January 2020
1
(10)
49-10OR:
5/2
2
(12)
Constantinov12
79-6OR: 90D
3/1
3
(1)
Dax Oteab8
49-3OR: D
16/1
4
(6)
59-3OR: 60
17/2
5
(8)
49-2OR: 72D
15/2
6
(7)
Alfieri20
79-2OR: CD
6/1
7
(3)
Absilonb138
59-2OR:
50/1
8
(11)
49-2OR:
14/1
9
(2)
Wink Oliver219
89-2OR: 77D
14/1
10
(9)
49-2OR:
10/1
11
(5)
Navalis28
58-11OR:
25/1
12
(4)
68-11OR:
16/1
Betting
Forecast
Saga Timgad (5/2), Constantino (3/1), Alfieri (6/1), Delachance (15/2), Angel Islington (17/2), Agramante (10/1), Wink Oliver (14/1), Kingofthedreamers (14/1), Lucky Lips (16/1), Dax Otea (16/1), Navalis (25/1), Absilon (50/1)
