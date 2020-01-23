Meetings

20:55 Aqueduct Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Allowance
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$40,320.002nd$12,800.003rd$6,400.004th$4,479.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:56:39
1
(1)
The Great Johanna25
58-11OR: 90BFD
4/6
T: James FerraroJ: Junior Alvarado
2
(2)
Fight On Lucy19
48-8OR: 76
18/1
T: Patrick KellyJ: Reylu Gutierrez
5
(5)
Summer Fantasy49
48-8OR: 75
33/1
T: Jeremiah EnglehartJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
A Bridge Too Far26
48-8OR: 81
7/2
T: Mark CasseJ: Dylan Davis
7
(7)
Gilda Marie26
58-8OR: 81BF
3/1
T: Chris EnglehartJ: Manuel Franco
8
(8)
My Last Million11
58-8OR: 81D
33/1
T: Charlton BakerJ: Kendrick Carmouche
9
(9)
Diamond N Simon9
48-8OR: 78D
20/1
T: Dylan ClarkeJ: Ruben Silvera

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Freddymo Factor41
48-11OR: 85
T: Mark HennigJ: Eric Cancel
4
(4)
Carlisle Belle25
68-8OR: 83
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Benjamin Hernandez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

The Great Johanna (4/6), Gilda Marie (3/1), A Bridge Too Far (7/2), Freddymo Factor (12/1), Carlisle Belle (15/1), Fight On Lucy (18/1), Diamond N Simon (20/1), Summer Fantasy (33/1), My Last Million (33/1)

