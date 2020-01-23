Meetings
20:55 Aqueduct Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 90BFD
4/6
2
(2)
48-8OR: 76
18/1
5
(5)
48-8OR: 75
33/1
6
(6)
48-8OR: 81
7/2
7
(7)
58-8OR: 81BF
3/1
8
(8)
58-8OR: 81D
33/1
9
(9)
48-8OR: 78D
20/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Freddymo Factor41
48-11OR: 85
T: Mark HennigJ: Eric Cancel
4
(4)
Carlisle Belle25
68-8OR: 83
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Benjamin Hernandez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
The Great Johanna (4/6), Gilda Marie (3/1), A Bridge Too Far (7/2), Freddymo Factor (12/1), Carlisle Belle (15/1), Fight On Lucy (18/1), Diamond N Simon (20/1), Summer Fantasy (33/1), My Last Million (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed