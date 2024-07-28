Zarakem has sights set on York before Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe bid

The four-year-old was last seen chasing home Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, going down by just three-quarters of a length with a quality field behind him.

Prior to that he had shown plenty of ability in his native France, winning the Group Two Prix d’Harcourt at ParisLongchamp before a rare blip in the Prix Ganay at the same track.

That run was put well behind him at the Royal meeting and now he has another British Group One in his sights in the shape of the Juddmonte International at York’s Ebor meeting.

The race is an intended stepping-stone en route to arguably the most coveted middle-distance prize on the calendar.

Zarakem has taken his travels well and has pleased his trainer ahead of another journey across the Channel, after which he will focus on Paris in the autumn.

“I’m very happy with him, he came back in very good shape after Royal Ascot,” the trainer said.

“He is getting more mature and stronger and he seems to be better than ever. For the Arc we think this race is a good race in between with the timing, it’s going to be a pretty hard race with City Of Troy and Calandagan.

“There are a few very good horses in there but he’s done it so well at Royal Ascot, we just have to forget about the Prix Ganay where he was ridden too offensively.

“I’m very happy and we are really looking forward to seeing him again at the highest level.”

