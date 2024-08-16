York Thursday preview: Sky Bet Ebor Festival day two entries

Bluestocking remains in Yorkshire Oaks contention

Ralph Beckett has a big decision to make heading into the Sky Bet Ebor Festival with his Bluestocking entered in two of the feature Group 1 contests next week.

The King George runner-up was left in the Juddmonte International on Wednesday, a race sponsored by her owners, but she heads the betting for the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks over a quarter of a mile further next Thursday.

Either way, the daughter of Camelot has improved to such an extent at four that she will be considered a major player in either race, even though her odds will be much shorter in the fillies' and mares' contest.

She was only fourth in the Yorkshire Oaks last season, but she proved her effectiveness at York when slamming Free Wind by six lengths in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes on the Knavesmire in May.

The four-year-old could be the star attraction at York next Thursday, but if Beckett does point her at the Juddmonte International he still has Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me in the Yorkshire Oaks.

John & Thady Gosden are double-handed at the six-day entry stage, as well, with Queen Of The Pride and Emily Upjohn, while Aidan O’Brien has two three-year-olds in the race in Content and Port Fairy.

Dermot Weld has never won the Yorkshire Oaks but he has the Aga Khan’s Sumiha as a contender this year after her win in the Munster Oaks at Cork back in mid-June.

It looks all about Bluestocking at this stage, though, and whether she is given the green light for the Juddmonte International or this race, where she would be one of the shortest-priced favourites of the week.